Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Global automotive collision repair market has emerged as one of the most lucrative verticals in recent years owing to a growing industry focus towards providing cost-effective and environment-friendly products to customers. The market is also poised to observe heavy growth trends over the forthcoming timeframe owing to an increasing commercial vehicle fleets.



Moreover, growing trade activities throughout the globe are also likely to be boosting revenue generation in coming years. The paradigm shift of companies towards e-commerce is expanding the logistics and transportation demand across the globe. Furthermore, the availability of high-quality large and medium workshops that employ advanced collision repairing techniques for body repair, denting, and painting might further drive the market growth over the forthcoming years.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/108



Passenger car sales are projected to rise exponentially over the forecast period. According to a report by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the overall passenger vehicle sales in the year 2017 went up by 2% compared to 2016 numbers. Attributing to rising sales, the passenger cars segment would be registering revenues of about $128 billion by 2024. With consumer preferences shifting to shared mobility where vehicles usually witness a lot of wear & tear, the overall automotive collision repair market from PCVs will depict significant gains.



Industry Growth drivers:

- High automotive production and supporting infrastructure

- Increasing light duty vehicles and powder coatings demand

- Increasing demand for automotive coatings and rising sales of vehicles

- Rising demand of two wheelers in the emerging nations

- Advanced tools and technology development across the region

- Increasing road accidents & fatalities



The automotive industry is experiencing an unprecedented surge in sales, the consequence of which is evident from automotive collision repair market dynamics. As improving economic conditions around the world coupled with the rapidly rising need for intra-city and intercity goods transportation promote the sales of commercial as well as passenger vehicles, automotive collision repair industry share is experiencing an upsurge.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



1.General Electric Company

2. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

3. Hyundai MOBIS

4. Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

5. Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

6. Namyung Lighting

7. OSRAM Group

8. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

10. Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

11. Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

12. Valeo

13. Varroc Group

14. ZKW Group



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/108



Asia Pacific is expected to observe substantial growth prospects over 2018-2024, essentially on account of the ever-growing automotive sector in the region. Extensive vehicle sales in tandem with the rising demand for effective repair will propel APAC automotive collision repair market. Regional players have also been indulging in strategic growth tactics to impel the industry share.