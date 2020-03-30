Automotive Communication Technology Market Outlook to 2025 - Robert Bosch, Toshiba, Broadcom

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- The automotive industry has evolved rapidly over the past decade with the rising usage of Electronic Control Units (ECUs), which have positively influenced the way various automobile subsystems communicate. These automobiles have a large number of sensors, wires, and circuits with enormous dedicated wiring, leading to bulky, complex, and expensive wiring harnesses. This has led to the adoption of automotive communication technology as they provide higher bandwidth, security, determinism, and fault tolerance capabilities, reducing circuit complexity. The growth in the demand for automotive electronics plays a vital role in the rising demand for automotive communication technology market.



The electronic systems assist in meeting the safety regulations such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, and lane chase assist, encouraging manufacturers to incorporate these systems into their vehicles. All these subsystems are connected to the central gateway through various bus modules including CAN, MOST, and Ethernet, enhancing in-vehicle communication and safety. The powertrain, chassis, safety, infotainment, and body comfort are the major applications that use the automotive communication technology due to which car manufacturers have increased the adoption of in-vehicle electronics, in turn augmenting the automotive communication technology market growth.



Segment by Key players:

- Robert Bosch

- Toshiba

- Broadcom

- Texas Instruments

- NXP

- STMicroelectronics

- Infineon

- Renesas



Segment by Type:

- Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

- Controller Area Network (CAN)

- FlexRay

- Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)

- Ethernet



Segment by Application:

- Economy Vehicle

- Mid-Size Vehicle

- Luxury Vehicle



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Automotive Communication Technology Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Automotive Communication Technology Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Automotive Communication Technology Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Forecast

4.5.1. Automotive Communication Technology Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Automotive Communication Technology Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Automotive Communication Technology Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Automotive Communication Technology Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Automotive Communication Technology Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Automotive Communication Technology Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Automotive Communication Technology Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Automotive Communication Technology Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



