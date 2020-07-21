Automotive Composites Market Analysis

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Automotive Composites Market Study Report. This report forms a part of the Composites Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting.



The global automotive composites demand in 2017 was estimated to be about 2527 Kilo tons which has grown at an aggregate rate of 5.8% per annum between 2014 and 2017. Global demand is expected to grow to nearly 3973 tons by 2025, with a growth rate of 5.9%. The demand for automotive composites was affected in 2008-2009 with market contracting by an average of more than 5%, however, the demand recovered steadily after that and reached its pre-recession level by 2010. In 2010, global automotive composites industry demand exhibited strong growth, resulting in an improvement in the global automotive industry.



A CAGR of 6.1% for the glass fiber composites and a 7.7% from the natural fiber composites and 9.1% from the carbon fiber composites represent a strong growth opportunity for the automotive composites industry. The global demand for automotive composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% owing to fast penetration of composites especially owing to increase in demand for light – weight vehicles.



Global demand for automotive composites is driven in large part by the development of the automotive industry. Of the total automotive composites consumed in 2017, about 29% were used for exterior applications followed by structural uses accounting for more than 27.9% of the total demand.



The Automotive Composites Market Study Report 2020 describes the global Automotive Composites market, with focus on the country, applications and other end-use scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand Balance& Market Analysis

- Aerospace Composite Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



