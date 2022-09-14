Automotive Composites Market - Emerging Trends and Developments by 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2022 -- According to a research report "Automotive Composites Market by Fiber Type (Glass, Carbon, Natural), Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastics), Manufacturing Process (Compression, Injection, RTM), Applications (Exterior, Interior), Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global automotive composites market is expected to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2019 to USD 9.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Government initiatives emphasizing on reduction of carbon emission and shift towards eletrcic vehicles are expected to drive the growth of the automotive composites market.



Glass fiber composites comprises a major share in terms of both value and volume.

Monomers accounts for the largest share of the overall market, in terms of both value and volume. Government regulations such as Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) standards in the U.S. carbon emission targets in U.S. have put pressure on OEMs to incorporate lightweight materials to reduce the overall vehicle weight which has led to increased use of GFRP in the automotive industry. However, due to pandemic COVID-19, the sales of automotive composites decreased due to disturbance in supply chain.



Exterior application account for the largest market share in the global automotive composites market in terms of value and volume.

The exterior parts include major components such as bumper beam, fender, front end module, door panels, and hood, among others. The use of composites in the automotive industry is an emerging trend as these composites help in achieving high-performance properties such as high stiffness, lightweight, and high strength to weight to ratio. However, because of COVID-19 as well as downturn in the automotive industry, the demand for automotive composites is reduced from all over the globe. The exterior segment is at the forefront with the highest consumption of automotive composites globally since it help reduce the weight of the exterior parts hence enabling weight reduction of the complete car body and make it more fuel efficient. Germany is the largest consumer of automotive composites. Subsequently, certain Asia Pacific countries such as China and Japan consumed a considerable share of automotive composites in 2019. There is a huge decline in demand in the APAC region due to a complete and partial lockdown in the region.



Non-electric vehicle type dominates the market in the global automotive composites market during the forecast period in terms of value and volume.



The Non-electric vehicle type contributed the major share in the automotive composites market, both in terms of value and volume. Automakers all across the world are taking initiatives to fulfil the mandate imposed by respective government and to offer consumer with lightweight and fuel efficient vehicles. Sereebo, carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) jointly developed by Teijin Limited and General Motors is used for manufacturing the pickup box's inner dashboard, side, and floor panels. These kind of initiatives taken by various OEMs all across the world has been fueling the adoption and growth of the automotive composites market.



APAC is expected to account for the largest market share in the automotive composites market during the forecast period.

The APAC is the biggest and the fastest-growing market for automotive composites, consuming one thrid of the total global volume in 2019. The demand for automotive composites is mainly attributed to the growing need for lightweight, fuel-efficient, and environment-friendly vehicles. The manufacturers are focusing on producing lightweight car bodies with emission control features since the government has set stringent regulatory norms for pollution control from vehicles. The market in this region has undergone significant transformation due to the in-house presence of well-established raw material suppliers, composite product and components manufacturers, and OEMs in itself consuming these composite solutions in the automotive applications. The eco-systems of these adjutant industries is more likely to act in favor of growth of the automotive composites market.



Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), SGL Carbon (Germany), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), Gurit (Switzerland), UFP Technologies Ltd. (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), and Hexion (US), are some of the key players in the automotive composites market. These players have taken different organic and inorganic developmental strategies over the past five years.



Companies operating in the automotive composites market have strengthened their position in the global automotive composites market by adopting expansions, partnerships, agreements, new product/technology launches, joint ventures, contracts, and mergers & acquisitions from 2015-2020. However, the novel coronavirus pandemic has created ripples across the global electronics, industrial coatings, graphic arts industries affecting the global supply chains. This has resulted in a decline in vehicle sales, disrupted financial flows, and growing absenteeism among production line workers. These factors have affected the demand for automotive composites.