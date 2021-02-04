The growth of the market is attributed to the growing increasing number of connected cars specially in the EV segment and vehicle data protection mandates by regulatory bodies.
With the growing number of automotive cars, the demand for cybersecurity related to such variables has also increased. The market growth is mainly attributed to the growing number of connected cars and the vehicle data protection mandates by regulatory bodies and the EV segment.The global automotive cybersecuritymarket is projected to reach USD 8.61 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 21.7%.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market:
Denso Corporation, Aptiv, Escrypt, Continental AG, Karamba Security, Harman International, Saferide Technologies Ltd., Trillium Secure, Inc., NXP Semiconductors and Vector Informatik Gmbh among others.
Market Drivers
The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the growing number of connected cars and the rising demand for autonomous vehicles. The increasing number of connected cars has increased the threat of data breaching, which is the primary reason for the market growth during the forecast period. The growing number of malicious activities and the significant number of cybercrimes have placed greater emphasis on cybersecurity solutions and is projected to boost the demand for the automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the development of cloud and computing technologies is projected to unfold greater market growth opportunities.
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Electric Vehicle
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
ADAS and Safety
Infotainment System
Powertrain System
Body Control and Comfort
Telematics System
Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Wireless Network Security
Key Summary of the Automotive Cybersecurity Market Report:
Insightful information regarding the global Automotive Cybersecurity market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Cybersecurity market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations
Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis
Regional Analysis
North America is expected to dominate the global automotive cybersecurity market due to the high demand for cars in the regional market. The Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit high growth of the market due to the increased purchasing power and the rapid urbanization of the region. Europe is also expected to observe considerable market growth, owing to the existence of luxury car brands like Audi, Porsche, BMW, etc., in the region.
