Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Geography (U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific & ROW) & Product Type (Diagnostic Equipment, Diagnostic Software, & Repair & Diagnostic Data) – Industry Trends & Forecast To 2018“ report to its research database.



As the systems used in the vehicles became very much technically advanced, the link between the cause and symptom became very less obvious. This resulted in the inclusion of self-diagnosis in the electronic systems and to communicate to the outside world. Earlier, the vehicle electronic systems had their own protocols, which resulted in the usage of a large number of different tools to diagnose a single vehicle. This was overcome by setting out standards, allowing the vehicle manufacturers to use for the end of line test and garage equipment manufacturers to design tools that can be used to diagnose a number of vehicles. The automotive diagnostic scanning tool is one of the major garage equipment, which is used to diagnose any fault in a vehicle by just plugging it into the vehicle using the diagnostic connector and running a full scan. The major advantages associated with the tool are the short time taken to diagnose, ease in identifying the fault and rectifying the same.



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The U.S. & European market for diagnostic scan tools is is projected to reach $3,786.1 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.23% over the forecast period. The U.S. market for these scan tools is expected to grow at a higher rate during the period considered than the European market, mainly due the increasing vehicle fleet in the region, stricter emission regulations, implementation of the right to repair law, and increasing number of independent auto workshops & service stations. These tools are used in conjunction with the latest OBD-II regulations, which are mainly used to test and maintain the vehicles emission levels.



This report covers the market for automotive diagnostic scan tools in terms of value ($million) from 2011 to 2018. The independent aftermarket is only considered for market estimations. The market for automotive diagnostic tools is broadly segmented by Geography (U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, & ROW) and Product Type (Diagnostic Equipment, Diagnostic Software and Repair & Diagnostic Data). Market estimations are provided only for U.S. and Europe (Germany, U.K., France & Rest of Europe), whereas qualitative insights are provided for the Asia-Pacific and ROW regions. The U.S. and European markets are segmented By Country and Product Type. The Product Type segmentation provides a detailed analysis for U.S. and European countries considered in this report.



This report classifies and defines the diagnostic scan tools market value in the automotive industry. It also includes qualitative and technical data pertaining to automotive diagnostics such as its evolution; functions, features & standards of the OBD system; and diagnostic trouble codes. The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and key issues in the automotive diagnostic scan tools market. The major players in the market have also been identified and profiled.



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The key players in the automotive diagnostic scan tools market are identified as Bosch-SPX (Germany), Actia Group (France), Snap-On Inc. (U.S.), Softing AG (Germany), and Denso Corp. (Japan).



Diagnostic scan tools: gaining importance

In recent times, the automobile industry has witnessed much technological advancement such as the automatic cruise control technology to adaptive front lighting system etc. These advanced technologies work on a set of dedicated sensors and ECUs, which are programmed to control the functioning and operation of these technologies. The inclusion of such products in the vehicles has increased the complexity of the vehicles electronic/electrical architecture. In case of any faults in such systems, it is very difficult to diagnose manually. But, with the development of diagnostic scan tools, diagnosis and rectification of faults in such systems has been eased as well as the time taken to perform the same is reduced to a great extent. With the new vehicle models coming into the market every year, technological improvements in the automobile industry, and lowering of vehicle emission levels; more advanced diagnostic scan tools would be developed by the diagnostic tool manufacturers. In the coming years, the wireless scan tools are expected to gain importance as they combine the benefits of providing the diagnostic information to the user as well as the remote diagnostic center.



Scope of The Report

The automotive diagnostic scan tools market (U.S. & Europe) have been analysed in terms of value ($million) based on the segmentation given below.



By Country (Product Type Level)

- U.S.

- Germany

- U.K.

- France

- Rest of Europe



By Product Type (Country-Level)

- Diagnostic Scan Tools

- Diagnostic Software

- Repair & Diagnostic Data



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