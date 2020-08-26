New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- The Global Automotive Diagnostics Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Automotive Diagnostics industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The global Automotive Diagnostics Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.4% from USD 39.75 billion in 2019 to USD 56.0 billion in 2027.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Snap-On Inc., Denso Corp., SPX Corp., Dg Technologies, Avl List GmbH, Actia Group SA, Softing AG, General Technologies Corp, Etas GmbH, Hickok Inc., Dsa Daten- Und Systemtechnik GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Hickok Incorporated, Actia SA, Kpit Technologies, and Snap on Incorporated., among others.



The Automotive Diagnostics industry is segmented into:



Vehicle type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Commercial

Passenger



Communication system Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-To-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-To-Network (V2N)

Vehicle-To-Home (V2H)



Equipment type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Exhaust Gas Analyzer

Paint Scan Equipment

Wheel Alignment Equipment

Dynamometer

Headlight Tester



Technology type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

4G LTE

3G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi



Offering type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Software

Hardware



Propulsion type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Electric Vehicle (EV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle



Product type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

OBD2 Scanner

Multi-System Auto Diagnostic Tool

OBDII Scanner Bluetooth Automotive ECU Coding Diagnostic Tool

OBD2 Car Code Reader /Scan Tool

OBD2 Adapter Check Engine Diagnostic Tool

Smartphone Diagnostic Tool

Others



Applications Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Hand-held scan tools

Scanners

Code Reader

Digital Pressure Tester

TPMS Tools

Battery Analyzer

Mobile device-based tools and analysis

PC-based scan tools and analysis platforms

Data loggers

Emission testing

Driver's supplementary vehicle instrumentation

Vehicle telematics



Regional Outlook of Automotive Diagnostics Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Automotive Diagnostics market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Automotive Diagnostics Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Automotive Diagnostics sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Automotive Diagnostics industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Automotive Diagnostics industry

Analysis of the Automotive Diagnostics market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Automotive Diagnostics Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Automotive Diagnostics industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



