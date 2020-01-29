Automotive Differential Market Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2027 : FMI Report

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- Automotive differential allows the wheels to rotate at different speeds while turning, as the outer wheels have to cover a larger circumference resulting in smooth turning. Other than this, automotive differential helps in multiplying engine power and reducing speed at the output. Automotive differential is the part of rear axle assembly of rear-wheel drives, also consisting of rear drive axles and rear axle housing, which is the final end of drive train.



Pinion bearings, spider & side gears, side bearings, differential case and differential drive gears are some of the components incorporated in differential assemblies. The global automotive differential market is expected to show single digit growth over the forecast period. This is due to the reason that OEMs are shifting their focus from two-wheel drive to four-wheel drive and open differentials to electronic components differentials to enhance fuel-efficiency for increasing vehicle performance. Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the global automotive differential market over the forecast period.



Automotive Differential Market: Dynamics



Drivers:



Strong demand for crossovers and SUVs across the U.S. and Europe owing to comfortable rides and extra boot space is the key factor for the growth of global automotive differential market. Furthermore, decline in auto loan interest rates leading to increasing car sales across the U.S. is another driving factor for global automotive differential market over the forecast period. Moreover, simple design, quiet and smooth operation and no requirement of friction modifiers by limited slip differentials are expected to drive the market of automotive differential over the next decade.



Restraints:



Limited sensitivity of electronic control unit (ECU) differentials through delay in response time actuators and time caused by sensors are the factors hindering the growth of global automotive differential market over the forecast period.



Trends:



Adoption of electronically controlled limited-slip differential system in mid-segment cars and increased focus of automotive manufacturers to replace mechanical components/parts with compact electronic components are gaining traction in the market. This is due to its full traction benefit, driving benefits, handling benefits during sudden yaw dampening and demand for electronic parts in place of mechanical parts due to minimized wear and tear resulting in cutting down the maintenance costs.



Automotive Differential Market: Segmentation



Global automotive differential market is segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type and motive mechanism. On the basis of product type, global automotive differential market can be segmented as open differential, locking differential, limited-slip differential, electronically controlled limited-slip differential and torque vectoring differential. On the basis of vehicle type, global automotive differential market can be segmented as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. On the basis of motive mechanism, global automotive differential market can be segmented as two-wheel drive (2WD) and four-wheel drive (4WD).



Automotive Differential Market: Market Participants



Some of the examples of market participants of global automotive differential market are:



