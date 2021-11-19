Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Exceed to $35.9 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2021 -- The Automotive Digital Cockpit Market is projected to grow from USD 14.7 billion in 2018 to USD 35.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period. Growing consumer demand for personalized user experience is expected to drive the growth of the automotive digital cockpit market.



The key players in the automotive digital cockpit market are Visteon (US), Continental (Germany), Robert Bosch (Germany), Denso (Japan), and Clarion (Japan)



Advanced head unit, by equipment, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



The advanced head unit is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive digital cockpit market during the forecast period. OEMs have started offering this feature as a standard fit in their mid-priced and luxury vehicle segments. This is fueling the growth of the automotive digital cockpit market for advanced head units. Moreover, advanced head unit in luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles offers premium features such as gesture recognition and voice recognition. Increasing sales of the premium vehicle segment is a key factor driving the market for the automotive digital cockpit.



Camera-based driver monitoring segment to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period



Camera-based driver monitoring is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment, by value, of the automotive digital cockpit market from 2018 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing trend of the human-machine interface inside the vehicle. A number of accidents occur due to driver fatigue and drowsiness. A camera-based driver monitoring system detects the driver's condition and signals him/her about drowsiness. Thus, the growth of camera-based driver monitoring is likely to fuel the digital cockpit market.



Europe to be the largest market for the automotive digital cockpit in 2025



Europe is projected to be the largest market for the automotive digital cockpit in 2025. Regulations related to E-call and rising demand for a digital experience inside the vehicle cockpit are expected to drive the market for the automotive digital cockpit. The trend of electronic control unit (ECU) consolidation and the use of domain controllers to operate modern cockpit features are the other factors driving the market for the automotive digital cockpit.



The rest of the World is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for automotive digital cockpit during the forecast period



The automotive digital cockpit market in the Rest of the World (RoW) is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Developing countries such as Brazil and Iran have witnessed increased consumer demand for advanced user experience in vehicles. OEMs are promoting digital cockpit functions as some of the most advanced features. The increasing adoption of these features in mid-priced and economy segment passenger cars is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive digital cockpit market in the RoW region.



Key Questions addressed by the report:



1. Autonomous vehicles are questioning the existence of a steering wheel and conventional cockpit. What does this mean for the automotive cockpit industry?

2. Can an open-source instrument cluster or infotainment satisfy the safety-critical functionality required by automotive?

3. HUD is the most attractive feature of a digital cockpit. How do companies plan to tap into this opportunity?

4. What should be the go-to-market strategy for digital cockpit manufacturers to promote and expand digital cockpit technologies in developing countries where the market is at a nascent stage?

5. How will the advent of autonomous vehicles impact the market?