Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- Asia Pacific automotive digital instrument cluster market is increasing rapidly due to the strong vehicle and component manufacturing sector in emerging economies like Japan, China, and South Korea. Most of the regional governments have been instigating a supportive regulatory framework to enhance the deployment of the digital instrument cluster in automobiles that will fuel the product demand in coming years.



Automotive digital instrument cluster market is projected to gain massive momentum in the decades to come owing to the shifting trends towards the adoption of smart vehicles. The accelerated rise of new technologies and the rising integration of digitalized components in vehicles have propelled the integration of digital instruments along with many technological components.New business models and digitalization have revolutionized the automotive sector by giving rise to emerging trends such as autonomous driving, connectivity, and electrification.



Several OEMs are focusing on merging driving information with these clusters for the ease of accommodating desired information in a single panel. SoS Platform (system on chip) can exhibit high-quality display for 3D graphics, which is likely to propel the automotive digital instrument cluster market. Bosh is working on 3D digital gauge cluster that will enhance the versatility of various driving functions such as navigation and parking.



Automotive digital instrument clusters are being integrated with an intelligible digital display panel, and therefore is widely being adopted by several luxury carmakers. They offer improved user interface and come with features such as vehicle repair and diagnostic function. In contrast to this, drivers face reading complexity in analog clusters, providing an advantage for the automotive digital instrument cluster market. Economies of scale, in accordance with the manufacturing and maintenance while mass production of vehicles is projected to drive market growth.



Cluster manufacturers are directing rigorous efforts to develop newer systems to combine infotainment with these panels and enabling the display of electronic information in a single panel by using a system on a chip platform. These chips are known for delivering high-quality displays in 3D and 2D graphics for mid-size cars. Smart vehicles are moving automakers towards information-rich graphical displays, driving automotive digital instrument cluster industry forecast.



