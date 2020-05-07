Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Center stack displays hold a major revenue share of the automotive display market and head-up displays is the fastest growing segment. Increasing regulations regarding passenger safety is propelling automakers to integrate advanced features in their cars. Due to the growing need for vehicle safety, head-up displays have become a popular feature in passenger cars. Head-up displays are being integrated with technologies, such as augmented reality, which show situation-specific information including external objects, their distance from car & warning before collisions, making it possible to provide all necessary information directly on car's windshield and reducing driver's distraction from the road. BMW, Jaguar, and Mercedes-Benz have already implemented head-up displays and augmented reality in their high-end models. Denso's 24" largest head-up display and full windshield head-up display by Sun Innovations are some of the examples of the adoption of larger head-up displays in the automotive display market for providing more information to the driver.



The automotive display market is expected to surpass USD 30 billion by 2025. The industry is driven by the increasing demand for comfort and safety features supported by technological advancements in display technologies, such as flexible OLEDs and the emergence of driver assistance systems. In addition, the growing sale of passenger cars globally as a result of increasing disposable income is fueling the automotive display industry growth. Customers have become more demanding for in-vehicle infotainment systems with manufacturers trying to tap the market potential by building competitive advantage through product innovation. Companies are launching larger display systems with better quality and making a transition towards digitalized instrument clusters. Moreover, the automotive display market will flourish in the future with the increasing popularity of head-up displays and rear-seat entertainment displays.



The growing inclination of automakers toward larger displays is contributing significantly to the growth of the automotive display market. The size of the screens in vehicles with the trend of integrating several features for showing more information to the driver. The automotive display market has seen some of the largest displays implemented in cars such as Tesla model S, Mercedes-Benz S class, and Byton's largest 48" display. Brands, such as Visteon, have introduced completely digital instrument clusters and digital cockpits with many displays in car's cabin. Manufacturers are focusing on introducing multiple interactive surfaces in cars and reducing mechanical components. Rear seat entertainment is being increasingly deployed in flagship models of luxury car makers and with the growing popularity of in-vehicle infotainment systems, rear-seat entertainment systems are penetrating the mid- segment cars as well.



Recent developments in OLED and QLED panels is allowing automakers to design and implement curved, flexible, and transparent displays, propelling automotive display market. LG and Samsung are focusing on such display panels. The transparent thin films embedded with windshields and head-up displays have become more capable with improved visibility under bright light and sharp images. Currently, most of the displays used in cars are TFT LCD displays, but OLED panels are becoming increasingly popular and are expected to be adopted majorly in the market.



