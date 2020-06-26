Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- Global automotive display market share is anticipated to witness a massive upscale in revenue in the following years, perhaps attributing to rapid expansion and innovations in the new gen automotive technologies. Ascribing to this, the industry is witnessing an upsurge in the demands for interactive surfaces in the passenger cars, thereby stimulating the business dynamics during 2019-2025.



A paradigm shift towards the adoption of in-vehicle infotainment systems with an intent to maximize the customer comfort and luxury has triggered the market growth. As a matter of fact, numerous automakers are looking forward to enhancing their potential through product innovation, eventually proliferating the market size.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3192



Further, rising disposable incomes across the developing economies have leveraged the sales of passenger cars worldwide, thereby supplementing the industry growth.



It is imperative to know that automotive display market has emerged as one of the most lucrative business spaces today on the grounds of the advent of more intuitive display panels for head-ups, rear seat entertainment, as well as center stack displays.



The automotive display market is expected to surpass USD 30 billion by 2025. The industry is driven by the increasing demand for comfort and safety features supported by technological advancements in display technologies, such as flexible OLEDs and the emergence of driver assistance systems. In addition, the growing sale of passenger cars globally as a result of increasing disposable income is fueling the automotive display industry growth. Customers have become more demanding for in-vehicle infotainment systems with manufacturers trying to tap the market potential by building competitive advantage through product innovation. Companies are launching larger display systems with better quality and making a transition towards digitalized instrument clusters. Moreover, the automotive display market will flourish in the future with the increasing popularity of head-up displays and rear-seat entertainment displays.



The growing inclination of automakers toward larger displays is contributing significantly to the growth of the automotive display market. The size of the screens in vehicles with the trend of integrating several features for showing more information to the driver. The automotive display market has seen some of the largest displays implemented in cars such as Tesla model S, Mercedes-Benz S class, and Byton's largest 48" display. Brands, such as Visteon, have introduced completely digital instrument clusters and digital cockpits with many displays in car's cabin. Manufacturers are focusing on introducing multiple interactive surfaces in cars and reducing mechanical components. Rear seat entertainment is being increasingly deployed in flagship models of luxury car makers and with the growing popularity of in-vehicle infotainment systems, rear-seat entertainment systems are penetrating the mid- segment cars as well.



Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3192



Recent developments in OLED and QLED panels is allowing automakers to design and implement curved, flexible, and transparent displays, propelling automotive display market. LG and Samsung are focusing on such display panels. The transparent thin films embedded with windshields and head-up displays have become more capable with improved visibility under bright light and sharp images. Currently, most of the displays used in cars are TFT LCD displays, but OLED panels are becoming increasingly popular and are expected to be adopted majorly in the market.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 5. Automotive Display Market, By Screen Size (Revenue, Shipments)

5.1. Key trends in automotive display industry, by screen size

5.2. < 5"

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2025

5.3. 5"-10"

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2025

5.4. >10

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025



Chapter 6. Automotive Display Market, By Display Technology (Revenue)

6.1. Key trends in automotive display market, by display technology

6.2. TFT-LCD

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2025

6.3. OLED

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2025



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/automotive-display-market



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.