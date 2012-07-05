Automotive ECU Market in Europe 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast Automotive ECU Market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.34 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors for this growth is the various initiatives taken by the European Union (EU) to increase passenger safety. The Automotive ECU Market in Europe also been witnessing the development of innovative products. However, the sovereign debt crisis in Europe is acting as a barrier to the growth.



The Automotive ECU Market in Europe 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses exclusively on the European market and covers the Automotive ECU Market in Europe landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the entire range of ECUs including powertrain; chassis; body and comfort; safety systems, driver assistance systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS); and infotainment.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corp., Continental AG, and Delphi Automotive plc. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Hitachi Automotive Systems Europe GmbH and Magneti Marelli S.p.A.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/85175/automotive-ecu-market-in-europe-2011-2015.html