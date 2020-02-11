Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Automotive ECUs and DCUs Industry



Description



The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market's growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.



Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market: Competitive Landscape



This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.



The major players in the market include

Bosch

Visteon

Neusoft Reach

Cookoo

Desay SV

Continental

ZF TRW

Magna

Aptiv

Tttech

Veoneer

Higo Automotive

In-Driving

Baidu Domain Controller

iMotion

Hirain Technologies

Eco-Ev

Tesla AD Platform

DENSO

Delphi

Mitsubishi Electric

Hyundai AUTRON

Marelli

UAES

Weifu Group,

LinControl

Troiltec

Hitachi Automotiveetc.



Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Segment by Type

Electronic Control Units (ECU)

Domain Control Units (DCU)



Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle



Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market: Regional Analysis



The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Automotive ECUs and DCUs market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.



Table of Contents



1 Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive ECUs and DCUs

1.2 Automotive ECUs and DCUs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Electronic Control Units (ECU)

1.2.3 Domain Control Units (DCU)

1.3 Automotive ECUs and DCUs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive ECUs and DCUs Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)



....



7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive ECUs and DCUs Business

7.1 Bosch

7.1.1 Bosch Automotive ECUs and DCUs Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Bosch Automotive ECUs and DCUs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bosch Automotive ECUs and DCUs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Visteon

7.2.1 Visteon Automotive ECUs and DCUs Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Visteon Automotive ECUs and DCUs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Visteon Automotive ECUs and DCUs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Visteon Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Neusoft Reach

7.3.1 Neusoft Reach Automotive ECUs and DCUs Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Neusoft Reach Automotive ECUs and DCUs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Neusoft Reach Automotive ECUs and DCUs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Neusoft Reach Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cookoo

7.4.1 Cookoo Automotive ECUs and DCUs Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Cookoo Automotive ECUs and DCUs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cookoo Automotive ECUs and DCUs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Cookoo Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Desay SV

7.5.1 Desay SV Automotive ECUs and DCUs Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Desay SV Automotive ECUs and DCUs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Desay SV Automotive ECUs and DCUs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Desay SV Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Continental

7.7 ZF TRW

7.8 Magna

7.9 Aptiv

7.11 Veoneer

7.12 Higo Automotive

7.13 In-Driving

7.14 Baidu Domain Controller

7.15 iMotion

7.16 Hirain Technologies

7.17 Eco-Ev

7.18 Tesla AD Platform

7.19 DENSO

7.20 Delphi

7.21 Mitsubishi Electric

7.23 Marelli

7.24 UAES

7.25 Weifu Group

7.26 LinControl

7.27 Troiltec

7.28 Hitachi Automotive



Continued...



