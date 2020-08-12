Automotive Electrification to Boost Polybutylene Terephthalate Pbt Consumption

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Study Report. This report forms a part of the Engineering Plastics Strategy report recently published by Prismane Consulting.



Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) is a high performance thermoplastic polyester engineering plastic. Properties such as good dimensional stability, low water absorption, high stiffness and good heat resistance make it a good contender for automotive, extrusion and electrical & electronics application. PBT is one of the strongest, toughest, lightweight and versatile semi-crystalline polymers. PBT is derived from 1,4-Butanediol with di-methyl terephthalate or terephthalic acid (PTA). However, newer production methods have also emerged in the industry. For instance, SABIC has rolled out a line of polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) compounded resins made from depolymerized PET. In terms of production, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share with production concentrated in Japan, China, Taiwan and Malaysia. Bio-based PBT resins have also hit the market. In 2013, Lanxess produced polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) from bio-based butanediol (BDO), supplied by Genomatica at its PBT manufacturing facility in Germany.



The major PBT end-use applications include like Electrical & Electronics (Switches & circuit breakers, Connectors, sensor housings, chip sockets, Terminal boards, and others), Automotive (Structural parts, Automotive electronics, Motor components & ignition system components, Others), Households & Consumer Appliances, Alloys & Blends and Other niche applications.



As per Prismane Consulting's market model, automotive was estimated to be the largest end-use outlet for PBT. The global PBTconsumption was significantly impacted during the global economic recession in 2008-2009 owing to the decline in the automotive and electrical & electronics industries. The demand improved progressively after that surpassing the pre-recession level by 2010. In 2010, global demand exhibited strong growth, resulting in an improvement in the global utilization rate.



Determining the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic remains a key question across different industry verticals. The global engineering plastics industry has witnessed high growth since bouncing back from the economic crises in 2008-2009. However, the global pandemic has now altered the global industry landscape and has had a negative impact on the global engineering plastics markets.



The automotive industry has taken a big hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, apparently larger than the 2008-2009 global economic crises. The industry has witnessed declines in terms of production, across value chains owing to temporary shutdown, lockdowns and slumped market demands. This has further impacted the PBT demand which as per Prismane's Market model, should stabilize by the 2nd quarter of 2021.



Prismane Consulting's Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) market report includes the historic and current market situation of PBT across several end-use industries. PBT Production capacity expansions, force majeure, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and new product developments have been considered in the report. According to Prismane Consulting's Engineering Plastics and PBT Market model, PBT global demand is anticipated to grow at an average rate of over 4% per year through 2030. The Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Study Report 2020 describes the global PBT market, with focus on the country, and application scenarios. The study provides:



