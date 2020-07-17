Automotive Electrification to Propel Pps Consumption

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Polyphenylene Sulfide(PPS)Market Study Report. This report forms a part of the Engineering Plastics Strategy report recently published by Prismane Consulting.



The major PPS end-use applications include like Automotive, Industrial, Filter Media, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace and others miscellaneous applications.The demand for PPS was affected in 2008-2009 with market contracting by an average of 2%, however, the demand recovered steadily after that surpassing pre-recession level by 2010. In 2010, global demand exhibited strong growth, resulting in an improvement in the global utilization rate.



Determining the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic remains a key question across different industry verticals. The global engineering plastics industry has witnessed high growths since bouncing back from the economic crises in 2008-2009. However, the global pandemic has now altered the global industry landscape and has had a negative impact on the global engineering plastics markets.



Key demand driver for PPS have been their application in automotive applications especially, in under-the-hood application. Automotive applications constituted the largest demand for PPS accounting for nearly 40% of the total demand followed by electrical & electronics applications accounting for around 20% of the total demand in 2019. The automotive and electrical &electronics industry follow a similar trend in terms of demand growth of PPS resins.



The automotive industry has taken a big hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, apparently larger than the 2007-2008 global economic crisis. The industry has witnessed declines in terms of production, across value chains owing to temporary shutdown and slumped market demands. This has further impactedthe PPS demand which as per Prismane's Market model, should stabilize by the 2nd quarter of 2021. Furthermore, as per Prismane Consulting's previous version of the PPS market report, the aerospace end-use industry was identified as the fastest growing application of PPS. However, with the travel industry being the most impacted and lower consumer confidence in travel & leisure, the PPS demand in aerospace application is forecast to witness negative growth in the short and mid-term forecast.



Prismane Consulting's Polyphenylene Sulfide(PPS)marketreport,includes historic and current market situation of PPSacross several end-use industries.PPS Production capacity expansions, force majeure, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and new product developments have been considered in the report. According to Prismane Consulting's Engineering Plastics and PPS Market model, PPS global demand is anticipated to grow at an average rate of over4% per year through in the period 2019 to 2030.



The Polyphenylene Sulfide(PPS) Market Study Report 2020 describes the global PPSmarket, with focus on the country, and applicationscenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- PPSMarket data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- PPS ProductionCapacity, Apparent Production,Regional and country level demand-supply

- Demand Composition, by Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



For more information about this report visit

https://prismaneconsulting.com/index.php/report_details/24/Global-Polyphenylene-Sulfide-(PPS)-Market-Study,-2014-2030



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



Contact Us:

Mr. Rakesh Panigrahi

Chemicals & Energy, Prismane Consulting

Tel: +91-20-67277711/12, +33 6 64397294

Email: sales@prismaneconsulting.com