Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Fortune Business Insights, in a published report, titled, "automotive electronic control unit market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Powertrain, Braking Systems, Body Electronics, Adas, Infotainment), By Vehicle (Passenger, LCV, HCV, Electric Vehicle), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2025," states in-depth market analysis with inputs from key market players and industry experts. It covers several significant aspects, such as automotive ECU market trends, key vendors, growth drivers, obstacles, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further consists of the revenue that is generated from the sales of automotive ECU in order to calculate the market size.



Governmental Initiatives to Prevent Road Accidents to Boost Market Growth



There is a rise in the number of deaths due to an increasing prevalence of road accidents. Hence, the government bodies worldwide are implementing stringent rules and regulations on automotive companies to manufacture vehicles that are equipped with the latest technology. Majority of the government bodies are putting forward strict laws to minimize the cases of death that are caused by road accidents. The New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), for instance, was implemented by Europe and China for all the manufacturers. The manufacturers must provide novel safety system, namely, ABS and lane departure warning systems in every vehicle. Vehicle that are not equipped with safety features and sensors are considered to be more prone to accidents. All these factors are anticipated to drive the automotive ECU market growth during the forecast period.



Request a Sample Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-electronic-control-unit-ecu-market-101595



List of Key Companies Profiled in the Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Research Report Include:



ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Autoliv

Robert Bosch GmbH

Altera (Intel Corporation)

Valeo Inc.

Delphi Technologies

NXP Semiconductors N.V.



Asia Pacific to Lead Owing to Increasing Penetration of Electrification in Japan & China



Geographically, the automotive ECU market is divided into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America. Out of these, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market due to a rise in the sales of new vehicles as well as strict government rules on vehicle emission. In countries, such as Japan and China, increasing penetration rate of electrification due to a rise in the technological advancement in electronic vehicles will propel growth. At present, Asia Pacific holds the major automotive ECU market share in terms of revenue and volume.



Delphi Technologies Collaborates with TomTom to Provide Intelligent Driving Controls



Delphi Technologies, a provider of electrification products, controls, software, and combustion systems, headquartered in London, announced that it has partnered up with TomTom, a multinational developer and creator of consumer electronics and location technology in January 2019. The main aim of the collaboration is to design electronic and software application to optimize vehicle emissions and fuel efficiency by utilizing real-time mapping data. Delphi's newly developed intelligent driving controls use real-time data to predict changing driving conditions, such as weather, traffic congestion, topography, and route infrastructure. The collected information is then used to shorten commute time, reduce emissions, and improve fuel efficiency. The company stated that the collaboration would aid in discovering new opportunities to incorporate more data about a driver's route to boost its intelligent driving controls. It would also enable the drivers to drive their vehicles cleaner and better.



Browse Summary of Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-electronic-control-unit-ecu-market-101595



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245