Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Pertaining to the growing demand for security and infotainment systems in vehicles, automotive electronics market trends are poised to gain immense momentum over 2019-2030. Automakers are incorporating advanced infotainment systems in vehicles to achieve great efficiency. Intensifying concerns about passenger and vehicle safety have augmented the deployment of these systems. Such favorable factors are likely to impel automotive electronics market share.



Consumer demand for better user connectivity and vehicle efficiency has pushed technical innovations and research & development activities in automotive electronics marketplace. Usage of advanced sensors, body electronic systems, and switches has been augmented by automakers to address the requirement for enhanced mobility, environmental benefits, and safety. Connected vehicles are incorporated with all such advanced systems to improve road safety. In addition, government initiatives encouraging the development of connected vehicles for improving road safety has contributed to automotive electronics industry share.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/183



Regions such as China, Europe, and North America have imposed stringent regulatory outlines for enhanced road and vehicle safety, which has generated a host of opportunities for automotive electronics market growth. For example, the U.S. Department of Transportation has proposed to list vehicular communication and connected car technology under legal requirements. As per the proposed law, automakers will be directed to install V2V communication system in their vehicles by 2021. The law is expected to be approved in 2019. Also, China has witnessed substantial rise in awareness about electric vehicles, which will help in expansion of automotive electronics market size. In 2018, the Chinese government introduced subsidy payments for electric vehicle consumers varying on the basis of vehicle range.



Connected vehicles are increasingly being equipped with advanced switches, sensors, and body electronic systems to improve user connectivity. Incorporation of advanced automotive electronics enhance mobility, safety, and environmental benefits. Governments of multiple countries have been introducing various initiatives to encourage development of connected vehicles and amplify road safety. For instance, the U.S. Department of Transportation has suggested making vehicular communication and connected car technology a legal need. As per the law proposed, integration of V2V communication in cars will be compulsory for automobile manufacturers from 2021 onwards.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/183



OEMs focusing on catering to consumer demand for autonomous systems in vehicles is likely to propel industry trends. Autonomous cars have gained remarkable traction among consumers on account of advanced driving assistance features, which enhance road safety. Premium automakers, such as Nissan, BMW, Mercedes, and Volvo have introduced departure warning and auto-parking systems, in their newest vehicles along with various other autonomous features. Also, automotive electronics market players have been constantly developing novel electronic systems to expand their customer base. Some of the prominent automotive electronics industry participants are Continental AG, Magna International, Bosch Group, Infineon Technologies, Altera Corporation, Lear Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Delphi Automotive, Texas Instruments, Voxx International Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Faurecia, Valeo, Hyundai Mobis, etc.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4 Automotive Electronics Market, By Application

4.1 Key trends by application

4.2 ADAS

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2030

4.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2014 – 2030

4.2.2.1 Adaptive cruise control

4.2.2.2 Blind spot detection

4.2.2.3 Parking assistance

4.2.2.4 Automated emergency braking

4.2.2.5 Night vision

4.2.2.6 Lane Departure Warning

4.3 Body electronics

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2030

4.4 Infotainment & communication

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2030

4.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2014 – 2030

4.4.2.1 Audio

4.4.2.2 Display

4.4.2.3 Navigation

4.4.2.4 Head-up display

4.4.2.5 Communication

4.5 Powertrain

4.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2030

4.5.2 Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2014 – 2030

4.5.2.1 Engine controllers

4.5.2.2 Transmission drivetrain

4.5.2.3 Exhaust

4.5.2.4 xEV

4.6 Safety systems

4.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2030



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/automotive-electronics-market



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.