Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporatio

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Automotive energy harvesting and regeneration refers to the process of extraction and storage of energy from external sources such as wind, thermal, solar, or kinetic energy from motion of the vehicle for application in powering or improving the vehicle overall energy efficiency. Energy generated in the process is stored in capacitors and batteries and is utilized for supporting the operations of the vehicles.



According to CIA World Factbook, conventional fuels, commonly referred to as the fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas are expected to be exhausted by 2052, if the global consumption of oil remains consistent with an annual oil consumption of over 11 billion tons. Automotive and transportation account for a major share of the global energy consumption, which is expected to fuel demand for advanced technologies in the industry segments. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, hybrid, battery electric vehicles are expected to be among the prominent end-use segments of the technology, with hybrid electric vehicles dominating the industry share over the forecast period.



Another factor influencing the growth of the automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market is the growing stringency of the regulatory bodies towards reducing the carbon footprint and enhancing the existing efficiency of the fuel efficiency and emissions. For instance, Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) Standards in U.S. propagating adoption of energy efficient automotive by formulating regulations for reduction of petroleum consumption, enhancing the utilization of alternative fuel vehicles such as hybrid vehicles.



The global Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=79699



Segment by Key players:

- Robert Bosch

- Continental AG

- Delphi Automotive PLC

- Denso Corporation

- Tenneco

- Faurecia SA

- Genthermorporated

- ZF Group

- Ricardo

- Torotrak



Segment by Type:

- Regenerative Braking System

- Turbocharger

- Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) System



Segment by Application:

- Hybrid Electric Vehicle

- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

- Battery Electric Vehicle



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=79699



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Forecast

4.5.1. Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=79699



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.