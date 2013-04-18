Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Automotive Engineering Services Market in India 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Automotive Engineering Service market in India to grow at a CAGR of 18.22 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the cost effectiveness of the Indian Automotive Engineering Service industry. The Automotive Engineering Service market in India has also been witnessing rise in demand for green engineering. However, the competition from other upcoming outsourcing destinations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Automotive Engineering Service market in India, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers India; it also covers the Automotive Engineering Service market in India market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and Tata Technologies Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Mahindra Engineering Services, Eicher Engineering, Plexicon Inc., DC Design Pvt. Ltd.



