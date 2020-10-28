Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Global Automotive Ethernet Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Global market, and divides the Market into several parameters.



This Automotive Ethernet Market research report identifies the competitive landscape of industries to understand the competition at International level. This report study describes the projected growth of the Global market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. This research report has been aggregated on the basis of static and dynamic aspects of the businesses.



The Automotive Ethernet Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). The increased deployment of Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS), infotainment, rapid progress in the development of autonomous vehicles, and the low cost of ethernet has led to the immense growth of automotive ethernet as it serves the purpose of connecting in-vehicle electronic system efficiently as compared to traditional harness.



Click Here to Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Automotive Ethernet Market 2019:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358142/automotive-ethernet-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=18



The prominent players in the Global Automotive Ethernet Market:



Broadcom Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Molex Incorporated, Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc. and Others.



- In March 2020, Argus Cyber Security, a provider of automotive cybersecurity, and NXP Semiconductors, a supplier of automotive semiconductors, announced in partnership, a new integrated solution that allows the carmakers to protect Ethernet network communications based on the NXP S32G vehicle processor.

- In September 2019, Marvell announced the launch of the family of the high-port count, claiming it to be ultra-low latency automotive switches with multi-gigabit routing throughput capabilities. This portfolio combines the industry's first high-port count aggregation switch, offering all ports at gigabit capacity enabling clustering of safety-critical sensor data in an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and data transfer over highspeed PCIe host uplink.



Key Market Trends: -



Increased Demand for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) to boost the Market Growth



- it has been estimated that as the number of vehicles equipped with autonomous driving increases in the future, automotive ethernet is expected to witness increased opportunities for growth. Autonomous driving heavily depends on HD maps with road-based information like lane sizes, crosswalks, and road signs. HD maps are built with data collected from sensors and ethernet is needed to connect these components in order to maintain efficient data transfer and therefore will contribute to the growth of automotive ethernet._

- The growing adoption of IoT solutions in automotive is providing growth opportunities to a wide range of highly connected modern ADAS and autonomous driving functions. Having vehicles connected to everything in their vicinity or Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) is an essential step toward a connected network of autonomous vehicles. _Ethernet compatibility advantages when connecting vehicles to smart infrastructure does make it an important part of the vehicle.

- According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), 92 million vehicles were produced in 2019 across the world. With growing volumes of vehicles and the rising demand for safety features, designed to avoid collisions and accidents, companies are offering technologies that alert the driver about potential problems. ADAS is highly adopted by many vehicle manufacturers for providing customers with Emergency Brake Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Traffic Sign Assist, Intelligent Lights, Intelligent Speed Assist, and Lane/Road Departure Alert.

- Government regulations revolving around safety and security are also one of the major drivers for the growth of automotive ethernet. While many of these systems are embedded in current models of cars, some of them will become mandatory as they contribute towards road safety. For instance, in March 2019, the European Commission announced a new rule to make Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) mandatory for all newly manufactured light vehicles starting in 2022. Euro NCAP and the US NHTSA safety assessment are additional driving forces behind ADAS adoption which include the availability and the performance of safety assistant systems in their ratings.



Asia Pacific to Witness Significant Growth



- Increased production of passenger vehicles is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific Region. India is ranked as the world's sixth-largest automotive market; world-class automakers, like Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and Volkswagen, are rolling out expansion plans in India to maximize manufacturing capacity and output to minimize the supply-demand gap in the local market. With these plans, the Indian market for time-sensitive in-vehicle networking components will increase, and thus the automotive ethernet market is poised for strong growth through the 2020s.

- The increase in production can be attributed to a reduced cost as well as continuous miniaturization of hardware components, which has helped this market to increase over the past few years. According to OICA, in 2019, more than 40 million vehicles were produced within the region. In 2019, China was the biggest market for passenger car vehicles, with around 21.44 million vehicles sold and commercial vehicle sales of approximately 4.3 million._

- Faster GDP growth and the highly aspirational Asian consumers are the two major growth drivers for most of the regions such as China, India, Malaysia, and the other developing markets in Southeast Asia in the coming years. In terms of consumption of connected and autonomous vehicles, North America and Europe remain the prominent regions owing to the presence of significant players such as Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Broadcom Incorporated among others, high acceptance rate of advanced technology and increasing adoption Ethernet in-vehicle networks for mainstream models.



Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:



– Detailed overview of Automotive Ethernet Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Automotive Ethernet Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth



Browse in-depth and report summary TOC on "Automotive Ethernet Market":



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358142/automotive-ethernet-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=18



Finally, the Automotive Ethernet market report offers a complete and detailed study of Global Automotive Ethernet market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter's five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, market insight reports will provide customization as per specific demands.



Note: - All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.