Automotive Ethernet Market to See Revolutionary Growth Worth $5.6 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2023 -- The global Automotive Ethernet Market to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2020 to USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.9% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Major factors expected to drive the growth of the automotive Ethernet market include low-cost Ethernet technology, rise in demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and infotainment systems, and advancement in Ethernet technology.



Browse 189 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 283 Pages and in-depth on "Automotive Ethernet Market - Global Forecast to 2026"



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=103704247



Based on component, services segment to record the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on components, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. The services segment has a major influence on the automotive Ethernet market's growth. The demand for services is increasing with the growing adoption of automotive Ethernet by passenger cars as well as commercial vehicle segment. These services assist end users in reducing costs, increasing overall revenues, and improving business performance. With the help of these services, automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) can track, evaluate, and analyze the requirements of their business to make better-informed decisions.



Among vehicle type, the farming and off-highway vehicles segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



In the automotive Ethernet market by vehicle type, the farming and off-highway segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Currently, the Ethernet adoption across farming and off-highway OEMs is emerging and expected to grow during the forecast period. Rapid technology adoption in the farming and off-highway segment is expected to drive the automotive Ethernet market. OEMs are looking to Ethernet as an alternative technology to Controller Area Network (CAN). As per industry experts, farming and off-highway are one of the growing segments in the automotive Ethernet market. This segment will carry significant opportunities for Ethernet vendors during the forecast period.



APAC to account for the largest market size duringthe forecast period



APAC is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period owing to the rising vehicle production across China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The APAC region promises massive opportunities for automotive vendors. The growth of the automotive sector in the APAC region is also driving the automotive Ethernet market. The global automotive OEMs are investing in the APAC region to increase their customer base and drive business revenue. In a nutshell, APAC is one of the promising and highest growing markets for automotive Ethernet vendors.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=103704247



Key and emerging market players include Broadcom (US), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Marvell (Bermuda), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany), System-on-Chip Engineering S.L. (Spain), Molex, LLC (US), Texas Instruments (US), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), TTTech Auto AG (Austria), Excelfore (US), DASAN Networks, Inc. (South Korea), ACTIA Group (France), NEXCOM International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), AllGo Embedded Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Spirent Communications (UK), Keysight Technologies (US), Aukua Systems Inc (US), Intrepid Control Systems (US), RUETZ SYSTEM SOLUTIONS GMBH (Germany), TSN Systems GmbH (Germany), Xena Networks (Denmark), TEKTRONIX, INC (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), and Realtek Semiconductor Corp. (Taiwan).



Key Dynamic Factors For Automotive Ethernet Market:



Growing Data Needs: Modern vehicles are outfitted with an increasing variety of electronic devices, sensors, cameras, and entertainment features that produce and need significant volumes of data to be communicated rapidly and reliably. The bandwidth required to meet these demands is made available by automotive Ethernet.



Autonomous driving and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): Both ADAS features and autonomous driving operations primarily rely on real-time data flow between various parts and sensors inside the car. Ethernet is a good fit for these safety-critical applications due to its high data throughput and low latency characteristics.



Infotainment and connected vehicles: There is a rising need for advanced infotainment systems that can connect to smartphones, cloud services, and other external platforms. Smooth connectivity, quicker software updates, and better user experiences are all made possible via Ethernet.



Traditional in-vehicle network designs like the Controller Area Network (CAN) and FlexRay are experiencing bandwidth and data throughput restrictions. Ethernet is being taken into consideration for next-generation automotive network architectures due to its capacity to sustain larger data speeds.



Network Consolidation: Using separate networks for various car tasks (such as the powertrain, body control, and infotainment) can result in complexity and higher costs. Due of Ethernet's adaptability, numerous tasks can be combined onto a single network, simplifying vehicle construction.



Cost reduction and standardisation: There were issues with cost, component size, and power consumption during the initial introduction of Ethernet in automobiles. These problems were being solved, though, as technology improved and economies of scale began to operate.



Security worries: As connectivity grows, so does the possibility of cyberattacks on moving targets. A crucial factor is now securing car systems from unauthorised access and guaranteeing the security of data transmitted across Ethernet networks.



Regulations and Compliance: Automotive standards and regulations are very important in determining how new technologies are adopted. For Ethernet to be widely used in vehicles, it must adhere to safety and performance regulations.



Supplier Ecosystem: The ecosystem of firms developing Ethernet components and solutions, such as networking firms, semiconductor manufacturers, and automotive suppliers, has an impact on the technology's accessibility and uptake.



Testing and Validation: It is essential to ensure that Ethernet-based systems operate reliably and effectively under a range of driving circumstances. To prove the robustness of the technology, extensive testing and validation activities are needed.



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=103704247



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



The automobile industry and technology firms have been engaged in fierce battle to establish their footprint in this quickly developing industry. In order to provide cutting-edge Ethernet solutions that meet the rising connection and data demands of modern automobiles, established automotive players and technology giants are making significant investments in research and development.



Leading semiconductor companies like Broadcom, Marvell Technology, and Microchip Technology have been in the lead when it comes to developing Ethernet products specifically for the automobile sector. These businesses make use of their knowledge of networking technology to create dependable, high-performance Ethernet systems that can withstand the rigorous demands of vehicle environments.



To support the data-intensive requirements of autonomous driving and connected car applications, IT behemoths like NVIDIA, Intel, and Qualcomm are also joining the market alongside traditional automotive suppliers. They are strong competitors to influence the direction of automotive Ethernet due to their extensive backgrounds in computer and networking technologies.



In order to integrate the strengths of several organisations, partnerships and collaborations have become popular techniques. These partnerships seek to offer all-inclusive solutions that cover hardware, software, and network administration, as well as other facets of automotive Ethernet. Because of the intense competition, there has been constant innovation in the automotive industry, leading to the creation of Ethernet technologies that are more effective, dependable, and secure.



The rate of technological adoption, the nature of the regulatory framework, and market demands differ by area. Each region's adoption of automotive Ethernet is influenced by different factors, including local rules, infrastructure development, and consumer preferences.



In conclusion, severe competition among well-known automotive suppliers, semiconductor producers, and technological behemoths characterises the competitive landscape of the Automotive Ethernet industry. Market segmentation by application, vehicle type, component, and area enables businesses to customise their services to satisfy particular client demands and local regulations. Innovation, partnerships, and a continuous search of finding solutions to the mounting data communication difficulties within automobiles are the driving forces behind this dynamic business.



Browse Other Reports:



Digital Lending Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Student Information System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Smart Buildings Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Video Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Green Technology and Sustainability Market - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-ethernet-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-ethernet.asp