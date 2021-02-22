Automotive Filters Market - in-Depth Analysis & Developments by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The Global Automotive Filters Market is projected to grow from USD 21.4 billion in 2020 to USD 23.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.



Growing vehicle parc and increase in average miles driven annually are expected to be significant factors to drive the aftermarket growth of automotive filters aftermarket.



Opportunities: Advancements in filter media/technology



A filter media is the core component of a filter. It is used to capture any unwanted and foreign particles. It is majorly made up of cellulose, synthetic, glass fibre, and activated carbon, depending on the applications. Advancements in filter media types or technology will offer a huge opportunity for automotive filter manufacturers in the coming years. Currently, cabin filters are offered to resist dust particles entering the vehicle. Most dust filters stop 100% of all particles that are 3 microns or larger and 95–99% of particles that are 1–3 microns in size. However, in the coming years, there would be a mass-market for dust and odour filters. The blend of dust and odour filters has a coating of activated charcoal or baking soda to absorb odour and air pollutants.



Nowadays, most of the vehicles' air intake filters are made up of cellulose media, which is very cost-effective. However, synthetic media types are gaining popularity and would have a decent market share in the future, mainly due to their various advantages over the cellulose media. For instance, synthetic media types offer increased flow area, provide high performance, and are less sensitive to water. These filters can be used to allow better airflow for combustion, resulting in higher fuel efficacy and lower emission. MANN+HUMMEL, for instance, is focusing on the development of synthetic ultra-fine fibre media with a high separation efficiency, which is expected to increase the service life of filters.



The automotive filters market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players. The key players in the automotive filters market are MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), MAHLE (Germany), Donaldson (US), Sogefi (Italy), and Robert Bosch (Germany).



Request FREE Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1270



BEV is expected to be the largest segment in the automotive filters market, by electric and hybrid vehicle type, during the forecast period



The BEV filter market is estimated to be larger than the PHEV filter market, by value, and is also projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Initially, the shorter driving range was one of the major disadvantages of BEVs. However, with advancements in technology, the driving range of BEVs increased significantly. For instance, including all variations of the Nissan LEAF and Tesla Models, the average battery range is 253 miles. BEV sales are also increasing, which is attributed to government incentives to OEMs for increasing electric vehicles in their fleets. Rising investments in battery technology development will fuel the market for dryer cartridges for batteries.



Cabin filters are the largest segment of the automotive filters market for ICE vehicles, by filter type, during the forecast period



Leading automotive filter manufacturers are investing in R&D activities to enhance the efficiency of cabin filters to protect drivers from fine dust and harmful viruses. For instance, in April 2020, MANN+HUMMEL, a leading filter manufacturer based in Germany, announced testing the effectiveness of its products to support contamination control with regard to the spread of viruses. The increased health awareness of people is expected to further drive the demand for cabin filters.



In the fuel type segment, gasoline filter is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period



The gasoline filter market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period owing to an increase in the stringency of emission norms. Gasoline Euro 6 or equivalent technologies are more economical than diesel technologies. Moreover, the price-sensitive markets in Asia Oceania, such as India and China, would continue to prefer gasoline cars over diesel cars, thereby driving the market growth for gasoline filters.



North America is expected to account for the largest aftermarket size during the forecast period



COVID-19 has resulted in a decline in vehicle production, thereby affects the overall automotive filters market. However, a projected steady recovery by Q1-Q2 of 2021 in vehicle production will support the growth of the automotive filters market in the coming years. The North American automotive industry is dominated by domestic OEMs, such as Ford and General Motors, along with established European and Japanese OEMs. The US is home to leading aftermarket suppliers, such as Donaldson, ACDelco, and K&N Engineering, for automotive filters in the world. Hence, it can be inferred that the US is a matured market for automotive filters. The lack of adequate public transport and the wide geographical area of the country have compelled people to travel in their own vehicles. The average miles driven in the US is, therefore, higher as compared to other countries.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1270



Recent Developments:



1. In April 2020, MANN-HUMMEL introduced FreciousPlus, its latest innovation in-cabin air filtration. This filter blocks unpleasant smells and harmful gases, such as nitrogen oxides and ozone, from the outside air, while removing almost 100 per cent of harmful particles, such as fine dust.



2. In March 2020, Donaldson introduced its Filter Minder wireless monitoring system for air filters on heavy-duty engines. Filtration efficiency is lost when filters are changed too soon. It can also result in unplanned downtime and additional cost when filters are changed too late. The company introduced Filter Minder to address this issue. Filter Minder wireless sensors and receivers send filter performance data to the cloud, and predictive analytics are used to inform users when filters are approaching the end of their optimal life.



3. In January 2019, MAHLE acquired transmission specialist ZG-Zahnräder und Getriebe GmbH to expand its expertise in the powertrain as a whole to include transmission, a key component in its business. This acquisition is significant for MAHLE because the trend in electric vehicles is toward integrated drive systems.



4. In March 2020, Donaldson and Geotab (Canada), a leading player in IoT and connected transportation, announced a new integration that will enable Geotab customers to utilize Donaldson's wireless Filter Minder monitoring system, which is a first-of-its-kind remote, wireless filter-monitoring system for trucks and heavy-duty equipment. Filter Minder provides real-time engine filter performance data to help fleet operators optimize vehicle maintenance and improve productivity.



5. In March 2019, Sogefi launched Cabin3Tech+, an innovative cabin air filter. It filters large particles, neutralizes odours and hazardous fumes in the air (as an activated carbon filter), and stops up to 98.8% of fine particles as small as 2.5 microns.