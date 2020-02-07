Automotive Filters Market Share Analysis, Future Trends

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- The Automotive Filters Market (OE) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% from USD 2.81 billion in 2017 to USD 3.94 billion by 2025. The OE market is driven by increasing vehicle production and sales. Whereas, The automotive filters aftermarket is driven by the increasing vehicle parc and the increasing average miles driven globally. The automotive filters aftermarket in 2017 was USD 21.60 billion, and it is projected to reach USD 23.31 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.14 % from 2018 to 2025.



With the increase in applications in automobiles, the number of filters also have grown. Presently, ICE & Hybrid vehicles are equipped with filters such as air, fuel, cabin, oil, transmission, steering, oil separator, coolant and brake dust filter depending on the vehicle type; whereas, the Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) have filters such as cabin, dryer cartridges for batteries, EMI/EMC filter, cooling air particle filter and steering filter.



The key companies profiled in the study of automotive filters market are MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Donaldson (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), MAHLE (Germany), Sogefi (Italy), Denso (Japan), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Sweden), ACDelco (US), Hengst (Germany) and K&N Engineering (US).



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1270



Synthetic media air filters are estimated to show the fastest growth in air filters market during the forecast period



The market for synthetic media air filters is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, by value, as this type of filter is more efficient than the cellulose media filters. They are mostly installed in premium passenger cars and high-performance trucks to enhance engine performance. Synthetic media filters have various advantages when compared with cellulose media filters, such as smaller size, water resistance, increased airflow, and higher performance. Moreover, due to the better airflow for combustion, these filters result in higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions. Thus, upcoming vehicle emission norms would encourage OEMs to install synthetic media air filters in their vehicles.



HEV segment is estimated to have the largest share in electric & hybrid vehicle filters market



The HEV segment is projected to have the largest market share in the electric & hybrid vehicle filters market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The sales of HEV are the highest in the Asia Oceania region followed by North America. The sales of HEVs is higher than BEVs or PHEVs as the cost of HEVs are the same as gasoline or diesel variants; whereas, BEVs and PHEVs come under the premium vehicle segment. In HEV, filters such as dryer cartridges for batteries, EMI/EMC filter, and cooling air particle filter are additionally equipped apart from the traditional ICE vehicle filters such as air, fuel, oil, and cabin filters.



North America and Asia Oceania are estimated to dominate the automotive filters aftermarket



In terms of value, North America is estimated to be the largest aftermarket; whereas, Asia Oceania is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The automotive filters aftermarket in North America is driven by factors such as people's awareness about the advantages offered by the filter and the people's practice of do-it-yourself service in the region. On the other hand, the market growth in Asia Oceania can be attributed to the second-largest vehicle parc and the increasing sales of vehicles across the region.



Request FREE Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1270



Key Questions Addressed By The Report:



- Who are the major market players in the automotive filters market?

- What are the regional growth trends and the largest revenue-generating regions for the automotive filters market?

- Which are the significant regions & filter types that are projected to witness remarkable growth in the automotive filters market?

- What are the OE Vs Aftermarket trends in the automotive filters market?

- What are the trends in the electric & hybrid vehicle filters market?