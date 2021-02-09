Automotive Financing Market May Set New Growth Story : Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit, Daimler

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Automotive Financing Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Automotive Financing market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Automotive Financing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Ally Financial (United States), Daimler AG (Germany), Ford Motor Credit (United States), Toyota Financial Services (Japan), Volkswagen Financial Services (Germany), Bank of America (United States), Hitachi Capital Asia-Pacific (Singapore), HDFC (India), Nissan's automotive finance (United States), Honda Financial Services (Japan) and Banque PSA Finance (France).



Automotive Financing Market Overview

Automotive Financing is also known as auto finance which provides the various range of financial products that allow customer to buy or lease a vehicle with many arrangements other than outright payment. The provision of auto finance, usually by a bank or various kind of financial institution and it is widely used both by members of the public and businesses.



Market Drivers

- Rise in Cab Service financing

- Increasing numbers of passenger cars in emerging economies

- Increased penetration in used cars and leasing

- Huge Investment in Promotion of operational leasing



Market Trend

- Rise in the demand for EVs

- Increasing digital financial transactions across the globe

- Top players are focusing on flexible and customized financing solutions



Restraints

- The base interest rate in Ghana is 26%, indicating that automobile loans are out of reach for most people. This is a major cause for concern in many emerging economies.



Opportunities

- Top players are focusing on flexible and customized financing solutions

- Digitalization will have a significant impact on the automotive financing

- business in emerging countries

- Consumer inclination towards the surging investments in autonomous vehicles



The Global Automotive Financing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Two year, Three Year, Four year, Five year, Other), Application (Passenger Use, Commercial Use, Government Use, Others), Service Providers (Banking Institutions, Non-banking Financial Companies), Vehicle Type (Used Vehicle, New Vehicle)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive Financing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automotive Financing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automotive Financing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Automotive Financing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automotive Financing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automotive Financing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Automotive Financing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Automotive Financing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



