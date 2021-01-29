New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Reports and Data recently added the Global Automotive Flooring Market research report that provides a thorough investigation of the market scenario with regards to the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2027. The report also covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 pandemic has affected the export-import, demands, and trends of the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the overall industry and offers insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.



Automotive flooring involves installing carpets and mats in the bottom of cars to boost vehicle comfort. These products work as a shock absorber and lower the vibration to enhance the overall vehicle performance. The global automotive flooring market is estimated to reach USD 1.32 billion by 2027 from USD 768.6 million in 2019 with a CAGR of 6.9% during the projection period.



The Key Manufacturers of the Automotive Flooring Market are:



DuPont, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, The 3M Company, AGM Automotive LLC, Faurecia SA, Apache Mills, Inc., Derby Fabricating Solutions, LLC, HP Pelzer Automotive System Inc., Corry Rubber Corporation, Freudenberg Performance Materials, among others.



Market Drivers:



The increasing production of automobiles globally and the rising need for comfortable and safe passenger car cabins are key drivers expanding the automotive flooring market. Advances in manufacturing various car flooring products like carpets and mats have increased the demand for automotive flooring materials. Accessibility to all-purpose weather mats with luxury styling is expected to boost the market for automotive flooring market.



The Automotive Flooring market is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the Automotive Flooring market operations and covers:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)



Mats

Carpets

Others



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Nylon

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Rubber

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Others



Regional Analysis:



North America holds a considerable market share due to the market position of the U.S. automotive sector and the increasing production of automotive in the United States and Mexico. The European market has the second-largest share in the automotive flooring industry due to the growing production of luxury cars in Germany and other developing countries. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the projection period. The rising demand for automotive in countries, such as India, China, and South Korea, is predicted to propel market growth. Market segment based on Region:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



