Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- On the geographical front, Europe automotive flooring market is predicted to witness heavy gains through 2026. This growth can be attributed to the heavy presence of premium automakers in the region.



Nylon segment is expected to exhibit a sturdy growth within the automotive flooring market as it boasts increased heat as well as impact resistance properties. Products that use nylon provide an extremely high strength-to-weight ratio accompanied by substantial stain resistance.



Products made of nylon are usually easy to maintain and easy to clean which encourages its adoption in within the industry. These products have been made available in various colors and design options that are found to be highly appealing to customers.



With respect to the aftermarket segment, growth in the number of aftermarket firms offering various floor mats options in several vehicle models would propel the segment growth in the industry. Automotive mats offer improved floor protection for vehicle trunks during high-load transportation activities.



Furthermore, the availability of floor mats in various raw materials such as rubber, nylon and leather to address customer preferences and usage is likely to further augment the automotive flooring market outlook.



Some of the major automobile companies in the region are Opel/Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Audi, Renault, Peugeot, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Ford.



All in all, above mentioned determinants would offer a wide range of opportunities for automotive flooring market players in forthcoming timeframe. The competitive landscape of global automotive flooring market includes companies like Autoneum, Low & Bonar, Hyosung Corporation, DuPont and 3M.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 3 Automotive Flooring Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2014 - 2026

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Manufacturers

3.3.3 Value addition at each stage

3.3.4 Profit margin analysis

3.3.5 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.5.1 OEM

3.3.5.2 Aftermarket

3.3.6 End-users

3.3.7 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technology landscape

3.4.1 Production process

3.4.1.1 Matched-mold thermoforming

3.4.2 Future trends

3.4.2.1 Floor carpets with acoustic optimization

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers by region

3.5.1.1 North America

3.5.1.1.1 Increasing automotive e-commerce influencing consumer buying behavior

3.5.1.2 Europe

3.5.1.2.1 Presence of major premium car manufacturers and component suppliers

3.5.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.1.3.1 Strong automotive aftermarket and preference for superior interiors

3.5.1.4 Latin America

3.5.1.4.1 Recovering economies along with increasing demand for commercial vehicles

3.5.1.5 MEA

3.5.1.5.1 Rising consumer inclination for high-end & luxury vehicles and increasing presence of distributors

3.5.2 Industry pitfall & challenges

3.5.2.1 Fluctuating vehicle sales in major regions

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 North America

3.6.1.1 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR)

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.2.1 NF ISO 3795/ Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS)

3.6.3 Asia Pacific

3.6.3.1 AS 2001.2.28-1992

3.6.4 Latin America

3.7 Growth potential analysis, 2018

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 Competitive landscape

3.9.1 Top players overview

3.9.2 Strategy dashboard

3.10 Porter's analysis



