Increasing technological developments to explore lightweight and environment-friendly vehicle components will drive automotive flooring market share in the forthcoming years. Growing traffic has rendered an increased level of noise levels that have resulted in the adoption of acoustic insulation materials for vehicle cabins. There has been a shift in the consumer preference for comfort in vehicles with the rise in the disposable income at hand that will further contribute to the growth of the industry.



There have been several government regulations for the reduction of harmful emissions and lightweight interior products can offer improved overall fuel efficiency . With premium vehicle sales on the rise due to major consumer demand, manufacturers have increasingly been adopting carpets and flooring mats to be used in vehicles.



The OEM segment is anticipated to observe heavy profits over the forecast timespan owing to rising concerns about personal safety. In addition, increasing shift among people towards personal comfort would outline the overall industry growth.



High-class engineering, advanced technologies and technical expertise of its workforce have enabled OEMs to accelerate the industry outlook across the globe. A major focus of OEMs is towards manufacturing and delivering products with improved resistance to dust and wear, and enhanced quality assurance to customers.



With respect to regional landscape, Europe automotive flooring market is projected to observe high profits through 2026.



This development can be attributed for the strong presence of premium automakers across the region. Some of the most prominent names in the global automobile industry call Europe their home, which includes companies like Volkswagen, Opel/Vauxhall, Audi, Peugeot, Renault, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Ford.



Automotive mats provide enhanced floor protection for vehicle trunks at the time of transportation activities. Furthermore, the availability of floor mats in various raw materials for customer liking and application should augment the automotive flooring market outlook. Today, floor mats are available in raw materials like rubber, nylon, and leather; giving customers the option to choose material that best suit their needs.



With reference to the vehicle segment, heavy commercial vehicles are anticipated to observe massive growth due to the flourishing logistics and construction industry. HCVs are operating in industrial and commercial applications which also includes mining and agriculture.



Increasing demand for HCVs owing to their payload capacity and high ground clearance for cargoes and passenger transport across a plethora of different terrain conditions would augment their growth in the market.



All in all, above mentioned determinants would offer a wide range of opportunities for automotive flooring market players. The competitive landscape of global automotive flooring market includes companies like Autoneum, Low & Bonar, Hyosung Corporation, DuPont and 3M.