Automotive Fluids & Chemicals Markets in China by MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- China's demand for automotive fluids & chemicals has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. AUTOMOTIVE FLUIDS & CHEMICALS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Automotive Fluids & Chemicals Industry Structure

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Automotive Fluids & Chemicals Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



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IV. AUTOMOTIVE FLUIDS & CHEMICALS PRODUCTION & DEMAND

Overview

Demand of Automotive Fluids & Chemicals by Region

Automotive Fluids & Chemicals Production and Demand

Motor Oil

Brake Fluids

Transmission Oils

Automotive Lubes

Antifreeze and Coolant

Fuel and oil Additives

Windshield Preparations

Other Automotive Fluids & Chemical

Automotive Fluids & Chemicals Imports and Exports

Pricing Trend



V. AUTOMOTIVE FLUIDS & CHEMICALS DEMAND BY MARKET

Automotive Fluids & Chemicals Markets Outlook

Automobiles Production and Demand Summary

Passenger Cars

Trucks

Heavy/Large Trucks

Medium Trucks

Light Trucks

Mini-Trucks

Buses

Heavy/Large Buses

Medium Buses

Mini Buses

Other Vehicles

Jeeps

Automobile in Use



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VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

Distribution System in China

China\'s Distribution System

Automotive Fluids & Chemicals Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

Market Entry Channels

Exporting to China

Export Market Overview

Chinese Trading Practice

Chemical Trade Companies

Import Restrictions in China

Technology Licensing

Technology Licensing Overview

Intellectual Property Protection

Joint Venture

Joint Venture Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Wholly-Owned Enterprises

Foreign Wholly-Owned Enterprises Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Other Market Entry Channels

Setting up Sales Offices

Selling to China through Attending Trade Fairs

Contacting Chinese Companies

Advertising

Market Entry Strategies

Understanding Differences

Business Practice Differences

Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions



VII. AUTOMOTIVE FLUIDS & CHEMICALS PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Automotive Fluids & Chemicals Producer Profiles and Directory

Distributors and Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations



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