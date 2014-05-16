Automotive Fluids & Chemicals Markets in China by MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Automotive Fluids & Chemicals Markets In China"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- China's demand for automotive fluids & chemicals has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. AUTOMOTIVE FLUIDS & CHEMICALS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Automotive Fluids & Chemicals Industry Structure
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Automotive Fluids & Chemicals Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
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IV. AUTOMOTIVE FLUIDS & CHEMICALS PRODUCTION & DEMAND
Overview
Demand of Automotive Fluids & Chemicals by Region
Automotive Fluids & Chemicals Production and Demand
Motor Oil
Brake Fluids
Transmission Oils
Automotive Lubes
Antifreeze and Coolant
Fuel and oil Additives
Windshield Preparations
Other Automotive Fluids & Chemical
Automotive Fluids & Chemicals Imports and Exports
Pricing Trend
V. AUTOMOTIVE FLUIDS & CHEMICALS DEMAND BY MARKET
Automotive Fluids & Chemicals Markets Outlook
Automobiles Production and Demand Summary
Passenger Cars
Trucks
Heavy/Large Trucks
Medium Trucks
Light Trucks
Mini-Trucks
Buses
Heavy/Large Buses
Medium Buses
Mini Buses
Other Vehicles
Jeeps
Automobile in Use
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VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
Distribution System in China
China\'s Distribution System
Automotive Fluids & Chemicals Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
Market Entry Channels
Exporting to China
Export Market Overview
Chinese Trading Practice
Chemical Trade Companies
Import Restrictions in China
Technology Licensing
Technology Licensing Overview
Intellectual Property Protection
Joint Venture
Joint Venture Overview
Advantages and Disadvantages
Wholly-Owned Enterprises
Foreign Wholly-Owned Enterprises Overview
Advantages and Disadvantages
Other Market Entry Channels
Setting up Sales Offices
Selling to China through Attending Trade Fairs
Contacting Chinese Companies
Advertising
Market Entry Strategies
Understanding Differences
Business Practice Differences
Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions
VII. AUTOMOTIVE FLUIDS & CHEMICALS PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Automotive Fluids & Chemicals Producer Profiles and Directory
Distributors and Trading Companies
Research Institutions and Associations
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