The global automotive fuel cell market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Automotive Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Others), By Power Rating (Below 100 kW, 100 – 200 kW, Above 200 kW), By Vehicles (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Bus, Trucks), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026". The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.



The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other automotive fuel cell market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.



The global automotive fuel cell market size was valued at USD 0.74 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.81 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 56.7% during the forecast period.



ey factors promoting the automotive fuel cell market growth include better fuel efficiency, a decline in fossil fuel dependency, quick refilling, no greenhouse gas emission in the atmosphere. Besides this, the rise in demand for incorporating alternative fuel cells in automobiles for keeping a check on the environment is likely to help attract high automotive fuel cell market revenue in the forthcoming years. Various countries are adopting the implementation of new policies for promoting hydrogen-based automotive vehicles and this is further anticipated to increase the market shares in the coming years.



Some of the key automotive fuel cell market manufacturers include:



Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology

Hydrogenics

Valmet Automotive

Intelligent Energy

Umicore

Hyundai Motor Company

Ballard Power Systems

Pragma Industries

AVL

Air Liquide

ElringKlinger

Plug Power

PowerCell Sweden AB

The report highlights



A comprehensive overview of the automotive fuel cell market, primarily focusing on growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Detailed market segments with leading segments and prospects.

Industrial developments, interesting insights, and future opportunities in the market.

List of players functioning in the market and key strategies adopted by them for maintaining their position in the market competition.

Other automotive fuel cell market trends.

Collaborative Efforts of Companies to Set New Market Standards



Automotive fuel cells market manufacturers are emphasizing on the introduction of pioneering solutions and products that can be applied for all light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. They are also focusing on cutting down the manufacturing costs of such vehicles so that it can attract high automotive fuel cells market revenues in the forecast period.



Some of the latest industry developments in the global market include:



December 2018 – Hyundai Motor Group revealed their "FCEV Vision 2030' vision wherein they want to step out of the transportation sector and expand their reach towards hydrogen technology. Under this, Hyundai is making efforts to increase its production of fuel cell systems to



About 700,000 on an annual basis till 2030.



September 2018 – Six heavy-duty fuel cell power modules were announced to be supplied to TransPower and GTI by Hydrogenics Corporation. These power modules will be supplied for the Class 8 Navistar DRAYAGE set of trucks to be deployed in Southern California, annually.



Regional Analysis for Automotive Fuel Cell Market:



North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.



