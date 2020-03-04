Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Exploring Future Growth 2019-2030 and Key Players - Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, DENSO

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market is estimated to be over US$ 70.14 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



The significant market growth can be attributed to benefits provided by fuel injection systems such as maintaining linear power at all speeds and maximum fuel efficiency & power production. Moreover, stringent government regulations for lower emissions are also driving market growth. In April 2019, EU directed heavy truck Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to provide a 15% reduction in average CO2 emissions per truck by 2025 and 30% reduction by 2030, keeping 2019 as a baseline. In line with the changing scenario, the Westport HPDI 2.0 system reduced tank-to-wheel CO2 emissions in heavy-duty commercial vehicles through the use of high-pressure natural gas.



Major Key Players of the Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market are:

Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, DENSO CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Carter Fuel Systems, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., TI Fluid Systems and Woodward, Inc., among others.



Due to rising environmental concerns of car emissions, especially the rising carbon footprint, the automotive industry is focusing on diesel engines as the best way to achieve CO2 reduction goals. Improvements in diesel technology have been pivotal for the rise in diesel sales. Many modifications and techniques have been adopted to ensure fewer NOx and CO2 emissions. As the sales of diesel-based cars are rising, the use of fuel injection systems would also rise as fuel-injected engines have a combustion process that is significantly much more efficient. Therefore, with optimum power squeezed out, the fuel economy maximized and emission levels are minimized.



The high maintenance cost of fuel injection systems may restrain market growth. Fuel injection systems are complex electronic controlled devices that are connected to electronic sensors and Complex Engine Control Unit (ECU). Depending on the degree of complexity in injection systems and car models, the price of servicing may vary. The average service cost is approximately US$ 150 to US$ 200. It is not a suitable solution for low-cost & low-capacity vehicles.



Major Types of Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market covered are:

Port Fuel Injection

Direct Injection

Indirect Injection



Major Applications of Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market covered are:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Automotive Fuel Injection Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Automotive Fuel Injection Systems industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



