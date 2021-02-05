Automotive Gaskets and Seals Market Share, Future Growth and Opportunity Assessment 2020 – 2025 : Boyd Corp, Blue Diamond Technologies, Dana Holding, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- Gaskets and seals are the major constituents that are largely used in automobiles for avoiding leakage of any fluid and gases. These constituents are used to fill up the gaps between the automotive components for ensuring zero or no leakage. It has its applications in engine, transmission, steering, and batteries. Automotive gaskets are of two types, metallic gaskets and non-metallic gaskets, whereas seals are of four types, mechanical seals, lip seals, rotary seals, and O-ring seals. The automotive gaskets and seals market is estimated to witness significant growth in terms of value during the forecast period.



The major manufacturers in the market are



Boyd Corp

Blue Diamond technologies

Dana Holding

Federal-Mogul

Elring Klinger

SKF



Market Drivers



The market is propelled due to the increased production of electric vehicles that is majorly driven by the government initiatives towards eco-friendly and zero-emission vehicles. The market is also boosting due to increased awareness in the population regarding the gaskets and seals. Technological advancements are playing a vital role in the growth of the automotive gaskets and seals market. The market is restrained due to the high cost of the raw materials.



Segmentation based on vehicle type:

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles



Segmentation based on product:

Gasket

Non-Asbestos Gasket

Rotary Seal

Lip Seal

Metallic Gasket

Spiral Wound Gasket

Cork Gasket

Seals

Mechanical Seal

Ring Joints Gasket

O-ring seal

Other Seals



Segmentation based on material:

Silicone Gasket

Rubber Gasket

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Fiber

Graphite

Other Materials



Regional Analysis



On the basis of regional terminology, the market is distributed amongst North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in terms of revenue and is estimated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is propelled by the growing population and increased demand and sales of electric vehicles. Market growth is also driven by the increased sales of vehicles globally.



