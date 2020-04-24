Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- Automotive gesture recognition market is set to record significant gains over the forthcoming timeframe owing to the rising demand for of the system by luxury car manufacturers. Gesture recognition empowers humans to interact with machines and computers in a more natural way without having any physical contact with these devices.



Automotive gesture recognition is changing the relationship people have with technical devices, thereby opening the doors for a whole new world of input possibilities. In gesture recognition systems, a command or an input performs functions without having the user make contact with the device by directly touching it. A sensor detects a particular gesture or a movement, and then performs a suitable command.



Automotive manufacturers have started using the technology in some cars to let drivers control the music volume as well as answer phone calls without the distraction of having to touch a screen or a button physically.



As there is no physical contact between the user and the device, the device and its components do not undergo any wear and tear. This feature also makes the system ideal for applications in hazardous or dirty environments, where it is safer or preferable not to touch a device or the screen.



The automotive gesture recognition market is bifurcated in terms of product, authentication, application, and regional landscape.



With respect to product, the market is classified into touch-based and touchless. Among these, the touchless product segment is likely to record a CAGR of 20% over 2020 – 2026 due to rising adoption of gesture-based systems by luxury car manufacturers.



Based on authentication, the automotive gesture recognition market is categorized into hand/fingerprint/palm/leg, face, and vision. Among these, the face authentication segment will witness a CAGR of 18% through the forecast timeframe owing to increasing demand for an effective non-contact interface between the driver and the recognition system.



Face recognition works on a simple and non-obtrusive principle. When a driver registers into the face authentication system, the device remembers then the next time they enter the car and automatically provides them access to a set of pre-defined functionalities, including the permission to start the vehicle.



Car owners can set restrictions or permissions for their family members as well. For instance, they can set up various restrictions on their children as they learn to drive, including time or speed limit or denying access without an adult's person. If an unauthorized person enters the car, the system can notify the owner or could block the car from starting. This further helps in preventing theft and gives owners a better control over their car.



Based on application, the automotive gesture recognition market is segmented into infotainment/multimedia/navigation, lighting system, and others. The other application segment includes door/window opening/closing, gear shifting, and AC blower among others. The lighting system registered a market share of 25% in 2019 due to the increasing integration of lighting gesture control by OEMs catering the demand for advanced features in vehicles.



From a regional frame of reference, the Latin America automotive gesture recognition market is likely to witness a CAGR of 14% as demand for premium cars is increasing in the region.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4 Automotive Gesture Recognition Market, By Product

4.1 Key trends by product

4.2 Touch-based

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

4.3 Touchless

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

Chapter 5 Automotive Gesture Recognition Market, By Authentication

5.1 Key trends by authentication

5.2 Hand/Fingerprint/Palm/Leg

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

5.3 Face

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

5.4 Vision

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

Chapter 6 Automotive Gesture Recognition Market, By Application

6.1 Key trends by application

6.2 Multimedia/infotainment/navigation

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.3 Lighting system

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.