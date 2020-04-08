Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Growing popularity of new-gen electric vehicles featuring advanced glass is likely to drive global automotive glass market outlook. Surging preference for lightweight vehicle components offering potential weight savings and associated improvements in fuel efficiency of the vehicle is likely to propel product demand.



Automobile OEMs are shifting their focus towards offering advanced features in vehicles, such as acoustic windshields that offer noiseless travel experiences. Smart automotive glasses with electronically tinted properties to provide heat insulation have also gained popularity. Increasing quality control measures is also likely to have a positive impact on automotive glass market growth.



Abundant availability of economic resources for assembling and manufacturing vehicles across Asian countries like China, India, and Thailand have generated lucrative growth opportunities for automotive glass manufactures. On this note, Global Market Insights Inc. predicts that the automotive glass market may exceed USD 14.9 billion by 2026.



Companies in the automotive glass market are focused on offering lightweight glasses to enhance these performance parameters. Companies are also engaged in the R&D activities to roll out new lightweight glasses, which may in turn fuel market outlook.



Laminated automotive glass offer numerous features like improved scratch and impact-resistant, higher durability and UV resistance. Depending on its use, laminated glasses is designed to meet specific user requirements.



For efficient production of automotive glasses, manufactures are signing long term supply contracts with raw materials suppliers. Availability of suppliers would favor the negotiating power of automotive glass manufacturers. Apart from this, automotive glass manufacturers are leveraging quality control measures and reducing production costs to facilitate market presence.



