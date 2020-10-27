Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global automotive halogen bulbs market was worth $8.6 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.89% and reach $11.3 billion by 2023.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Osram Group, HELLA, Magneti Marelli, Toshiba, Eaton Cooper, Panasonic, KOITO MANUFACTURING, Valeo .



Latest news and developments:



In May 2019, CK Holdings, a holding company of Calsonic Kansei Corporation acquired Magneti Marelli for $7.14 billion (6.2 billion euro). The acquisition will help CK Holdings to become a leading global independent automotive supplier. Magneti Marelli was engaged in designing and producing high-tech components, systems and modules for the automotive industry.



The automotive halogen bulbs market includes sales of automotive halogen bulbs that use a halogen gas inside the bulbs to increase light output and rated life.



The automotive halogen bulbs market covered in this report is segmented by type into halogen short-arc lights, halogen long-arc lights, halogen flash lights. The automotive halogen bulbs market in this report is segmented by application into OEM's and afetrmarket. The automotive halogen bulbs market in this report is segmented by vehicle type into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.



Lower cost benefits of halogen in headlights over other headlight types are expected to increase the demand for automotive halogen bulbs market. These bulbs are used in projector bulbs in headlights and incorporate low replacement costs and lesser energy consumptions as compared to incandescent bulbs. Furthermore, properties such as decent lifespan of around 1000 hours under normal conditions and government regulations for more efficient bulbs will continue to drive growth in the automotive halogen bulbs market.



Growing popularity of LED and laser headlights in cars and bikes is acting as a restraint on the automotive halogen bulbs market. LED and laser headlights are compact in size and have high light emission power compared to halogen headlights. In addition, LED and laser headlights have a lifespan of over 20,000 hours, much higher than halogen bulbs. For instance, Osram supplied its laser headlamps for use in the BMW i8 and Audi R8 LMX car models.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Automotive Halogen Bulbs in these regions, from 2015 to 2022(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Automotive Halogen Bulbs market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Automotive Halogen Bulbs market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



