New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- The global automotive head-up display market is expected to reach USD 9,881.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for automotive head-up display (HUD) is experiencing high demand attributed to factors such as rising incidences of road accidents, growing cognizance about vehicle and passenger safety, rising demand for autonomous vehicles, growing demand for advanced 3D AR head-up display, and growing investment on luxury cars, among others.



Increased investment and funding in the research and development of head-up display technology is a significant factor in driving the market growth. In 2018, WayRay, a firm engaged in the development of holographic AR (augmented reality) technology and hardware, implemented in automotive head-up displays to project information into the field of vision of the driver, has raised a funding of USD 80.0 million, a Series C spearheaded by Porsche, along with Hyundai Motor. Besides, prior investors Alibaba Group and JVCKENWOOD, and numerous sovereign wealth funds participate in the funding process.



Ask for Sample Report at @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3609



In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-



Continental AG, Elbit Systems, YAZAKI Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Robert Bosch LLC, Panasonic, and Rockwell Collins, among others.



Segments covered in the report:



This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Automotive Head-Up Display market on the basis of type, raw materials, end use, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Windshield Head-Up Display

Combiner Head-UP Display



Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Conventional Head-Up Display

Augmented Reality Head-Up Display

2D

3D



To buy now contact us here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3609



Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Passenger Vehicle



Economy-Segment

Mid-Segment

Premium-Segment

Commercial Vehicle

Economy-Segment

Mid-Segment

Premium-Segment



Sales Channel Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



OEM

Aftermarket



By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Inquiry before buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/make-enquiry-form/3609



The Automotive Head-Up Display market intelligence study includes a separate section dedicated to crucial parameters like the pricing structure of vital feedstock and value chain analysis, along with the study of major suppliers of the raw materials. It also offers other pivotal information about the Automotive Head-Up Display market as part of a wide-ranging analysis of the supply chain, along with other aspects like prominent.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Conventional head-up display (HUD) for automotive dominated the market in 2019, owing to rising deployment by the OEMs, reduced price of installation compared to AR HUD, and a growing emphasis on the safety of the passengers and automotive.

Combiner head-up display for automotive is likely to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period, as the Combiner product type is smaller in size and considerably more cost-effective as compared to the windshield.

OEMs held a larger market share in 2019 attributed to growing investment by automotive OEMs in luxury vehicles and the development of advanced head-up displays and engaging in strategic alliances like partnerships and collaborations…Continued



Read this report with a detailed description and TOC @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-head-up-display-market



Key Questioned Answered mentioned in the Report



What are the products offered by the Automotive Head-Up Display industry presently?

What are the different applications of the products offered in this market of Automotive Head-Up Display?

Who could be claimed as the most dominant and influential players in this global industry?

Which factors act as the drivers of this market, and which factors pull this industry down acting as restraints?

What can be determined by the trends obtained from the evaluation of the historical data for the Automotive Head-Up Display industry?



In conclusion, the Automotive Head-Up Display Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.