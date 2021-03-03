New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- The global automotive head-up display market is expected to reach USD 9,881.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for automotive head-up display (HUD) is experiencing high demand attributed to factors such as rising incidences of road accidents, growing cognizance about vehicle and passenger safety, rising demand for autonomous vehicles, growing demand for advanced 3D AR head-up display, and growing investment on luxury cars, among others.



The Global Automotive Head-Up Display Market Report contains essential details of the industry, intended to help the customers identify the optimum approaches to get ahead in the market and make well-informed decisions. An extensive overview of the global sector included in the report examines vital market information to forecast the growth of the market in the forecast duration. The CAGR of the market for the coming years to 2026 has been estimated based on a detailed assessment of the market with authentic and relevant information pertaining to the different segments of the sector. The driving and restraining factors prevailing in the industry have been studied to predict their impact on the growth of the Automotive Head-Up Display market in the coming years.



In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-



Continental AG, Elbit Systems, YAZAKI Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Robert Bosch LLC, Panasonic, and Rockwell Collins, among others.



Segments covered in the report:



This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Automotive Head-Up Display market on the basis of type, raw materials, end use, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Windshield Head-Up Display

Combiner Head-UP Display



Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Conventional Head-Up Display

Augmented Reality Head-Up Display

2D

3D



Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Passenger Vehicle



Economy-Segment

Mid-Segment

Premium-Segment

Commercial Vehicle

Economy-Segment

Mid-Segment

Premium-Segment



Sales Channel Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



OEM

Aftermarket



By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The Automotive Head-Up Display market intelligence study includes a separate section dedicated to crucial parameters like the pricing structure of vital feedstock and value chain analysis, along with the study of major suppliers of the raw materials. It also offers other pivotal information about the Automotive Head-Up Display market as part of a wide-ranging analysis of the supply chain, along with other aspects like prominent.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Conventional head-up display (HUD) for automotive dominated the market in 2019, owing to rising deployment by the OEMs, reduced price of installation compared to AR HUD, and a growing emphasis on the safety of the passengers and automotive.



Combiner head-up display for automotive is likely to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period, as the Combiner product type is smaller in size and considerably more cost-effective as compared to the windshield.



OEMs held a larger market share in 2019 attributed to growing investment by automotive OEMs in luxury vehicles and the development of advanced head-up displays and engaging in strategic alliances like partnerships and collaborations.



Europe, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market share in 2019, owing to the growing need to comply with safety standards to mitigate the risk of accidents during collisions. Moreover, rising awareness to improve automotive safety and growing investment in the R&D to deliver an innovative solution to road safety are causative of the growth of the market in the region…Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Automotive Head-Up Display Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Automotive Head-Up Display Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market driver's analysis



Continued….



In conclusion, the Automotive Head-Up Display Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.