New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- The global automotive head-up display market is expected to reach USD 9,881.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for automotive head-up display (HUD) is experiencing high demand attributed to factors such as rising incidences of road accidents, growing cognizance about vehicle and passenger safety, rising demand for autonomous vehicles, growing demand for advanced 3D AR head-up display, and growing investment on luxury cars, among others.



Head-up displays (HUDs) are a significant innovation in the ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) industry. An automotive head-up display is beneficial in maintaining the driver's attention on the road, safely conveying speed, warning signals comprising obstacle detection, intersection collision warning, lane departure warning, lane change assistance, road departure warning, rollover warning, rear impact warning, and forward-collision warning, and other critical automotive and navigation information directly on the windshield in the line of sight of the driver.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Continental AG, Elbit Systems, YAZAKI Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Robert Bosch LLC, Panasonic, and Rockwell Collins, among others.



The Automotive Head-Up Display industry is segmented into:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Windshield Head-Up Display

Combiner Head-UP Display



Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Conventional Head-Up Display

Augmented Reality Head-Up Display

2D

3D



Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Passenger Vehicle

Economy-Segment

Mid-Segment

Premium-Segment

Commercial Vehicle

Economy-Segment

Mid-Segment

Premium-Segment



Sales Channel Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



OEM

Aftermarket



Regional Outlook of Automotive Head-Up Display Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Automotive Head-Up Display market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Automotive Head-Up Display Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Automotive Head-Up Display sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Automotive Head-Up Display industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Automotive Head-Up Display industry

Analysis of the Automotive Head-Up Display market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Automotive Head-Up Display Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Automotive Head-Up Display industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



