Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market was valued at USD 21.47 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.16% from 2019 to USD 41.42 Billion in 2026. Increasing demand for connected vehicles from the customers globally as well as the rising adoption of Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) by various OEMs are the major factors driving the growth of the Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market.



Key participants include-



Continental AG (Germany), Luxoft Holding, Inc. (Switzerland), Aptiv PLC (Ireland), Synaptics Inc. (U.S.) Viseton Corp. (U.S.), Valeo S.A. (France), Harman International (U.S.), Clarion Co. Ltd. (Japan), Magneti Marelli SPA (Italy), Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan), Altran Technologies (France), & Voicebox Technologies (U.S.)



The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market on the basis of product type, coating type, component, end-user, and region:



Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Visual Interface

Acoustic Interface



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Voice Control Systems

Central Displays

Instrument Clusters

Steering Mounted Controls

Heads up Displays

Rear Seat Entertainment Displays

Multifunction Switches

Others



Access Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Standard System

Multimodal System



Components (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Indicators

Switches

Sensors

Camera

Displays

Controllers

MCU

Others

Functions (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Display & Projection

Haptic enabled control

Infotainment

Gesture Control

Driver monitoring

Others



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Parameters of the Regional Overview:



>Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

>Estimated increase in the consumption rate.

>Proposed growth of the market share of each region.

>Geographical contribution to market revenue.

>Expected growth rate of the regional markets.



Key Questioned Answered mentioned in the Report -



>What are the products offered by the Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) industry presently?



?What are the different applications of the products offered in this market of Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI)?



>Who could be claimed as the most dominant and influential players in this global industry?



>Which factors act as the drivers of this market, and which factors pull this industry down acting as restraints?



>What can be determined by the trends obtained from the evaluation of the historical data for the Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) industry?



Highlights of the TOC:



Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



Global Growth Trends



Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market size

Latest Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market trends

Key growth trends



Competitive Landscape



3.1 Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market key players

3.2 Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continued…



