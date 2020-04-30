Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2026 - Alpine Electronics, Bosch, Clarion

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Low cost HMI enabling software, growth in connected vehicles, rising demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features, increased adoption by OEMs are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high cost of advance HMI systems, high power consumption, and cyber security threats are restricting the market growth.



Automotive Human-Machine Interface (HMI) technology is evolving in such a way that driver in the vehicle can have real-time communication with vehicle system to interact without distraction while driving the vehicle. It is portal to exchange information, converts raw and unorganized data into useful and actionable data. Gesture control, customization, speech recognition, augmented reality etc. are some of the key features. HMI not only connects the driver and car but with the outside world too. This technology will help the driver to have information about the surrounding environment such as traffic and weather conditions.



Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Human Machine Interface market include:

Alpine Electronics Inc, Bosch, Clarion, Continental, DENSO Corporation, Desay SV, Harman International, Luxoft Holding Inc, Magneti Marelli, Nuance Communications Inc, Rightware, Synaptics Incorporated, Valeo S.A, Visteon and Yazaki Corporation.



On the basis of access type, the multimodal HMI segment is expected to witness faster growth, due to increasing demand for premium and comfort features in passenger cars during the forecast period. By Geography, Asia-Pacific has been contributing the highest revenue in the automotive HMI market. Continuous infrastructural developments coupled with industrial development activities in emerging economies have opened new avenues, creating several opportunities in the region.



Major Types of Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market covered are:

Multimodal Interface

Standard Interface



Major Applications of Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market covered are:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Size

2.2 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Revenue by Product

4.3 Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



