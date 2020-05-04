Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- Global automotive human machine interface market is growing on the back of towering consumer demand for latest vehicle infotainment systems and automotive manufacturers focusing on technology improvement. Exponentially augmenting demand for luxury cars, improved safety, and rising emphasis on driver comfort are further propelling automotive human machine interface market trends.



Number of infotainment features has multiplied in last few years driven by advancements in consumer electronics and other interrelated technologies. In addition, fast-track penetration of smartphones & cloud-based platforms have further supported automotive human machine interface market growth by facilitating seamless transmission of information.



HMI systems allow real-time human-to-machine or machine-to-machine interaction to enable the vehicle operators to collect information about the status and performance of the vehicle. These systems are being deployed increasingly to enhance every aspect of the in-car experience by improving safety, remote diagnostics, and speech assistance.



The factors driving the automotive human machine interface market growth include the growing demand for smart vehicles that have integrated infotainment systems, which provide a combination of information and entertainment for an enhanced user experience. The widespread use of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) to enable better fleet management and ensure vehicle and driver safety will also propel the automotive HMI market growth. Another factor augmenting the market growth is the shifting consumer trends toward luxury cars due to a rise in the disposable income.



The integration of smartphones with the infotainment systems of vehicles has also increased the demand for multi-modal in-car interfaces. The automakers are using app integration by implementing various in-vehicle platforms, which allow users to simultaneously use music, messaging, and navigation software. This will fuel the growth of the automotive human machine interface market.



North America is projected to hold a market share of about 20% in 2024 due to an increase in the number of several connected vehicles that are equipped with smart interfaces and advanced technology platforms to improve the overall driving experience. Several benefits including driver assistance and smart traffic control associated with the use of IoT platforms in vehicles will drive the demand for HMI systems. The demand for automotive HMI is expected to increase over the forecast timeline as a majority of the vendors in this region are introducing new technology-enabled platforms for the vehicles to enhance the inter & intra-vehicular communication.



The automotive human machine interface market in Europe is projected to register an accelerated growth with a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. An increase in the production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles is expected to fuel the demand for integrated infotainment systems that provide information and entertainment for an enhanced, in-vehicle experience.



