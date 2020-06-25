Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Automotive HVAC Market is expected to reach over USD 25 billion by 2025. Automatic HVAC systems have a high demand in passenger cars as these systems can monitor numerous cabin air parameters such as humidity and temperature set by driver or system specifications. These systems limit the fresh air inlet to the minimum by recirculating air through the air conditioning unit back to the cabin. An HVAC system fuel consumption ranges up to three litres for every hundred kilometers depending on driving cycles and climatic conditions. Automatic HVAC systems have been recorded to reduce the fuel consumption by 35%, driving the growth of the automotive HVAC market.



Continuous R&D investments by companies involved in the market have resulted in the development of eco-friendly systems. Compressors need high power of up to a thousand Watts for their operation. Efforts are being focused on reducing the energy consumption and active time to improve the efficiency of compressors, augmenting technological innovations in the market. In addition, measures such as replacement of the mechanical expansion valve by an electrochemical valve controlled using a linear stepper motor and decreasing the temperature of airflow running over the evaporator to gain better control over the flow of refrigerant has been proposed. This is projected to contribute towards the automotive HVAC market growth.



Exports to the United States are among the pivotal operations in the region including left-hand drive vehicles such as BMW 3-Series and Ford Ranger, among others.



The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa reports that the South Africa automotive industry recorded revenue of over $42 billion in 2017.



Maintaining positive business relationships with the US will prove beneficial for the region, as a result of higher revenues attributing to escalating automobile exports, thereby stimulating product demand. Combined with mounting demand from the automotive manufacturing sector, these factors will present several lucrative business opportunities for the automotive HVAC market in South Africa.



Rising customer expectations and the subsequent surge in demand for comfortable and sophisticated vehicles are boosting automotive HVAC market share. HVAC systems have gained immense popularity over the years, leading to their integration in even entry-level vehicles.



HVAC systems are used to monitor and control cabin temperatures to suit user preferences. The efficiency of these systems can be attributed to certain parameters like low energy consumption, reduced acoustic noise and sufficient flow delivery, among others.



As environmental concerns like global warming and ozone layer depletion become alarmingly prevalent, several economies have initiated stringent regulations and policies regarding fuel-efficiency and sustainability in automobile production. This paradigm shift towards mitigation of CO2 emissions is contributing heavily to automotive HVAC market growth across the globe.



Highly efficient systems are required to control and maintain desired temperatures in these battery- powered vehicles. To accommodate this, many production companies are now implementing innovative technologies to elevate cabin comfort in electric vehicles, giving rise to the development of new coolant flow systems. These systems are designed to use heat pumps and vaporized coolants like CO2 refrigerants, which will in turn augment automotive HVAC market growth.



Companies in the automotive HVAC market landscape include Hanon Systems, Mahle Group, DuPont Automotive Systems, Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric, and Valeo, among others. The market is highly consolidated with companies focusing extensively on product differentiation.



