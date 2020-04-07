Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- The future of automotive heating, ventilation, and Automotive HVAC market is witnessing a positive change, with the upgraded living standards of consumers, exponentially influencing the growth of automobile industry. The rising concern of the catastrophic environmental effects from car carbon emissions is also pushing the automakers to incorporate highly customized HVAC systems in the vehicle, thereby propelling the market growth.



Escalating production of LCVs and passenger cars has brought about a sizeable upsurge in automotive HVAC market demand in South Africa. Key manufacturers in the region comprise myriad European, Asian and American automotive companies including Volkswagen, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Mercedes and more.



Exports to the United States are among the pivotal operations in the region including left-hand drive vehicles such as BMW 3-Series and Ford Ranger, among others.



The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa reports that the South Africa automotive industry recorded revenue of over $42 billion in 2017.



Maintaining positive business relationships with the US will prove beneficial for the region, as a result of higher revenues attributing to escalating automobile exports, thereby stimulating product demand. Combined with mounting demand from the automotive manufacturing sector, these factors will present several lucrative business opportunities for the automotive HVAC market in South Africa.



Rising customer expectations and the subsequent surge in demand for comfortable and sophisticated vehicles are boosting automotive HVAC market share. HVAC systems have gained immense popularity over the years, leading to their integration in even entry-level vehicles.



HVAC systems are used to monitor and control cabin temperatures to suit user preferences. The efficiency of these systems can be attributed to certain parameters like low energy consumption, reduced acoustic noise and sufficient flow delivery, among others.



As environmental concerns like global warming and ozone layer depletion become alarmingly prevalent, several economies have initiated stringent regulations and policies regarding fuel-efficiency and sustainability in automobile production. This paradigm shift towards mitigation of CO2 emissions is contributing heavily to automotive HVAC market growth across the globe.



Highly efficient systems are required to control and maintain desired temperatures in these battery- powered vehicles. To accommodate this, many production companies are now implementing innovative technologies to elevate cabin comfort in electric vehicles, giving rise to the development of new coolant flow systems. These systems are designed to use heat pumps and vaporized coolants like CO2 refrigerants, which will in turn augment automotive HVAC market growth.



