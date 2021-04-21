New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The global Automotive Hydrogen Sensors Market is forecasted to reach USD 176.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for automotive hydrogen sensors is witnessing an increased demand as there is a need to optimize the performance of the hydrogen fuel cell system and also improve the concept of safety.



The production of alternative powertrains is playing an important role in the demand for automotive hydrogen sensors. The growing concern for environmental safety and the aim of several governments for the introduction of zero-emission powertrains will create a demand for fuel cell vehicles, in turn, propelling market demand. Hydrogen sensors are considered compact, low-cost, durable, and are also easy to maintain as compared to the other detectors.



In April 2019, Researchers at Sweden's Chalmers University of Technology developed hydrogen sensors to meet the future performance target for usage in hydrogen-powered vehicles. The technology has the ability to detect 0.1% of hydrogen in the air in less than a second.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Electrochemical sensors in automotive are used to detect a wide range of toxic gases such as hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide. It is commonly used in the vehicle as it has low power requirements, a linear output, and a good resolution. The sensor provides an accurate reading on a target gas that is repeatable.

The growing demand for passenger cars has created a demand for automotive hydrogen sensors as there is an increasing level of awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of fuel cell vehicles. Moreover, increasing demand for vehicle safety has also fostered the demand for the market product.

The Asia Pacific holds a significant piece of the overall industry in terms of revenue, along with Europe and North America. In the Asia Pacific region, nations such as China and Japan have been seeing substantial requests for passenger vehicles. This is expanding the use of automotive hydrogen sensors in travel vehicles.

Key participants include City Technology Ltd., Figaro Engineering Inc., Membrapor AG, Siemens AG, Merit Sensor, Neohysens, Hydrogen Sense Technology, Multi Nano Sense, C2 Sense, and Bosch Sensortec, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Automotive Hydrogen Sensors Market on the basis of type, vehicle type, measurement range, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Catalytic Sensors

Electrochemical Sensors

Metal Oxide Sensors

MOSFET

Thermal Conductivity Sensors



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Passenger Vehicle

Light commercial vehicle (LCV)

Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV)



Measurement Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



0-1000 ppm

0-2000 ppm

0-4000 ppm

0-40,000 ppm



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Automotive Hydrogen Sensors market and its competitive landscape.



