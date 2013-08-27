Automotive Industries Magazine Features Tim Floyd of Trilogiq USA

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Tim Floyd, National Sales Director for Trilogiq USA contributed to the feature article published recently in Automotive Industries. The feature article entitled, “Robots Improving Materials Handling Efficiencies While Reducing Costs,” authored by James Hilton discussed how robots have taken over most production lines and are moving onto the floor as the automotive industry adopts creative solutions to challenging situations.



Hilton, reported, “An industry already operating under onerous regulatory compliance requirements and tight supply chain margins can ill afford to lose the productivity of a machine through the absence of a worker. Machines – particularly those operated by lower-level workers – can be found standing idle in plants around the world on any given day as the benchmark absenteeism rate for the Automotive Industry is 1.77% as calculated by Incident Days / Exposed Days.”



Automated forklift operations have helped companies like Freightliner Custom Chassis to reduce costs and improve efficiencies. “Our materials department was able to show a labor cost savings of up to four hours per day for each Seegrid robot. So basically we are now saving around eight hours of labor cost per day just from the use of the robots. Our safety benefits were also a key contributor to our decision to become forklift free. Seegrid provides extremely reliable technology that greatly reduces our chances of any safety concerns from arising,” explains Timmy Mcabee, Materials Support Technician, at Freightliner Custom Chassis.



Automotive Industries is devoted to providing a global coverage on all aspects of the automobile marketplace, with an emphasis on the people, products, and processes that shape the industry. Automotive Industries provides more than 18,000 manufacturers and suppliers with in-depth news, information, insight, and analysis on the global events that affect the auto industry.



To read the entire article, go to: http://tinyurl.com/kgnu8hm.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. The company, based in Livonia, Michigan, developed new methods and new applications. Years of growth in capabilities, geographic reach, and comprehensive one-stop-shopping solutions have created a wider scope and value proposition for Trilogiq USA’s customers. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



Recently Trilogiq USA was awarded the first-ever Partner Achievement Award from Seegrid, the maker of robotic industrial trucks also known as flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry.



Other strategic partners include Jervis B Webb; Trilogiq USA is a value added reseller (VAR) for Webb's Smart Cart automatic guided cart (AGC) product line, with the capability to design and fully integrate AGC systems. Another partner, Topper, designs quality industrial material handling equipment well known in the manufacturing sector. The combination of Topper and Trilogiq products and services enables many companies to implement lean logistics and fork lift free initiatives.



Trilogiq USA is hosting the 2nd Annual Solution Expo



On Thursday, October 10, 2013 Trilogiq USA is hosting the 2nd Annual Solution Expo which will include demonstrations of Automated Guided Carts, Designing Solutions with SketchUp, CNC machines, and a Seegrid Robot demonstration. Lunch will be served at this special event, however registration is limited and immediate reservations can be made at http://info.trilogiqusa.com/register-today-to-attend-trilogiqs-solution-expo--open-house.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

PR@trilogiqusa.com

Marketing Coordinator

734.464.7430