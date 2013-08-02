Automotive Industries Profiles Seegrid Robotic Industrial Truck AGVs

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Seegrid, maker of robotic industrial trucks, is interviewed for the cover story of the August issue of Automotive Industries magazine. The feature article entitled, “Robots Improving Materials Handling Efficiencies While Reducing Costs,” authored by James Hilton discusses how robots have taken over most production lines and are moving onto the floor as the automotive industry adopts creative solutions to challenging situations.



Hilton, reported, “An industry already operating under onerous regulatory compliance requirements and tight supply chain margins can ill afford to lose the productivity of a machine through the absence of a worker. Machines – particularly those operated by lower-level workers – can be found standing idle in plants around the world on any given day as the benchmark absenteeism rate for the Automotive Industry is 1.77% as calculated by Incident Days / Exposed Days.”



Automated forklift operations have helped companies like Freightliner Custom Chassis to reduce costs and improve efficiencies. “Our materials department was able to show a labor cost savings of up to four hours per day for each Seegrid robot. So basically we are now saving around eight hours of labor cost per day just from the use of the robots. Our safety benefits were also a key contributor to our decision to become forklift free. Seegrid provides extremely reliable technology that greatly reduces our chances of any safety concerns from arising,” explains Timmy Mcabee, Materials Support Technician, at Freightliner Custom Chassis.



In 2012 Seegrid appointed Anthony Horbal, a respected entrepreneur and business leader as chief executive officer to grow the company’s robotic industrial leadership. “Seegrid is uniquely positioned to capture significant market share in the global material handling industry. These robotic industrial trucks best address the concerns of every CEO and CFO – business efficiency and increasing productivity,” says Horbal.



John Hayes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing U.S. adds, “Automation allows automotive manufactures to have a higher response rate to adaptability. Legacy automation systems, which require fixed transport, are not ideal for supermarket kitting because this type of application requires flexibility. Utilizing flexible automation in supermarket kitting is key because it reduces high upfront costs and risk involved with fixed automation.”



The article can be read on the Automotive Industries site at: http://www.ai-online.com/Adv/Previous/show_issue.php?id=5639.



The PDF version of the article can be read in its entirety at: https://seegrid.com/sites/default/files/automotive_industries.pdf.



Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World's Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World's Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013.



