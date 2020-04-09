Automotive Infotainment OS Market by 2025 : Top Companies BlackBerry, Green Hills Software, Alphabet, Wind River Systems, Microsoft

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Automotive infotainment is the blend of entertainment and information systems in automobiles. An infotainment system includes in-vehicle navigation, audio, video and internet. It also includes embedded and mobile navigation systems, telematics systems and video systems that are used by passengers or when the car is parked. These infotainment work on the operating systems or the platforms provided by the OS vendors. The infotainment OS facilitate in providing benefits of infotainment systems such as increased driver productivity, improved routing and scheduling, and reduced operating costs. In addition, continuous innovation in wireless communication services and technology has paved the way for the growth of automotive infotainment OS.



In 2018, the global Automotive Infotainment OS Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Automotive Infotainment OS market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- BlackBerry

- Green Hills Software

- Alphabet

- Wind River Systems

- Microsoft

- Continental

- MontaVista Software

- Mentor Graphics



Segment by Type:

- QNX

- Microsoft

- Linux

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Passenger Car

- Commercial Vehicle



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Automotive Infotainment OS Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Automotive Infotainment OS Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Automotive Infotainment OS Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Automotive Infotainment OS Market Forecast

4.5.1. Automotive Infotainment OS Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Automotive Infotainment OS Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Automotive Infotainment OS Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Automotive Infotainment OS Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Automotive Infotainment OS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Automotive Infotainment OS Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Automotive Infotainment OS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Automotive Infotainment OS Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Automotive Infotainment OS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Automotive Infotainment OS Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Automotive Infotainment OS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Automotive Infotainment OS Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



