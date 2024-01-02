NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Automotive Lamp Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automotive Lamp market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Draexlmaier Group (Germany), Lear (USA), Lumax Industries (India), Magneti Marelli (Italy), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Osram (Germany), Valeo S.A. (France), Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), Oracle Lighting (United States), Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan).



Scope of the Report of Automotive Lamp

Automotive lamps helps the driver with illumination. They are mounted in different positions in vehicle and plays different role such as front lights provides illumination to the driver and helps pedestrians to detect vehicle. Whereas the tail lights or brake lights indicates that the brakes have been applied. Also, it improves aesthetic look of the vehicle. There are different technologies used in lighting systems such as Halogen, LED and Xenon. Halogen is used most commonly as it is easily available and has low cost. LED and Xenon are the prominent lighting technologies.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Head, Tail, Stop, Indicators), Technology (Halogen, Xenon/HID, LED), Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Vehicle type (ICE (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)))



Market Trends:

Introduction of Lighting Systems with Advanced Features



Opportunities:

Increasing Demand of Automotive Parts in Developing Economies

Technological Enhancements in Lighting Technologies



Market Drivers:

Rising demand of luxury vehicles owing to rising disposable income. The improved lifestyle of the consumers and change in preferences have positively impacted the market. In addition to this, the disposable income is leading to increasing demand of premium lighting systems to add the aesthetic value. This is contributing towards the market growth.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



