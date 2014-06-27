Automotive LED Lighting Market Global Trends, Size & Growth Analysis 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Automotive LED Lighting Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.LED lighting, also known as solid-state lighting, is a semiconductor-based lighting technology. LED lights comprise lighting and signaling devices that are mounted or integrated to the exterior or interior of the vehicle. A lighting system provides vehicle safety and road illumination. It can also display information about the vehicle’s presence, position, speed, size, and direction of travel to oncoming vehicles. Automotive lighting plays a major role in safety, provides a high level of comfort as occupants can better view the inside of the vehicle, and also forms a major part of vehicle styling. The technology used in automotive LED lighting has improved significantly in terms of heat-light ratio. LED lights consume lower power, have longer lifespan, and greater shock resistance. These benefits have helped manufacturers develop lighting that is pleasing to the customer, is safe, and adds value to the vehicle. The Global Automotive LED Lighting market is currently undergoing a radical change, fueled by falling prices of raw materials, exponential vehicle production, and a drive toward greater energy efficiency.



Analysts forecast the Global Automotive LED Lighting market will grow at a CAGR of 27.86 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Automotive LED Lighting market can be categorized into two segments, namely Exterior LED Lighting and Interior LED Lighting. The Automotive Exterior LED Lighting segment can be further categorized into the following sub-segments: Headlamp, Rear Lamp, Fog Lamp, and Side Lamp.



Purchase Report Directly @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/purchase?rname=19054.



Global Automotive LED Lighting Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive LED Lighting market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

- Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

- Magneti MareIli S.p.A.

- Valeo SA



Inquire Before Buying @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/inquire-before-buying?rname=19054.



Other Prominent Vendors

- Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

- Ichikoh Industries Ltd.

- ZIZALA Lichtsysteme GmbH

- Changzhou Jiadun Lighting Co., Ltd.



Key Market Driver

- Rising Demand for Premium Segment Vehicles.



Key Market Challenge

- High Price of Raw Materials.



Market Trend

- Rising Demand for Automotive LED Headlamps.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?