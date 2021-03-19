Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The global Automotive LiDAR Market is expected to reach USD 1,092.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. An increase in the research and development activities in the autonomous vehicle has propelled the demand for the market. The market for autonomous vehicles is continuously evolving to meet the requirement of the customers by collaborating with tech giants. Advancement in technology and awareness regarding Light Detection and Ranging for vehicle safety will create a demand for the product.



Companies such as Uber, General Motors, Apple, and Waymo are involved in the development of autonomous vehicles. LiDAR is one of the key factors in autonomous vehicles, and the mass production of these autonomous vehicles will create a demand for the market product.



The benefit of the LiDAR may drive its demand, but the high cost and low durability of the currently existing technology will affect its demand among the automotive industry. Several companies have avoided using this technology owing to its less durability and limited range. However, manufacturers are seeing it as an upcoming technology in the industry and are engaging in updating the current technology. Velodyne Company, in 2017, established a LiDAR factory in California to ramp up its LiDAR product portfolio.



The latest industry intelligence report on the Automotive LiDAR market performs a cautious examination of the current business environment and competitive landscape of the Automotive LiDAR market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



Key Highlights From The Report

The high demand for solid-state LiDAR is due to its cost-effective nature. Built on a silicon chip, a solid-state LiDAR is smaller and more irrepressible to vibrations. It can also adjust its directional focus, which is desirable for autonomous vehicle designers.

The autonomous vehicle is witnessing an increased demand as it helps reduce traffic congestion resulting in the efficient delivery of goods and services. It also facilitates better fuel efficiency and reduces carbon monoxide emission.

Most of the manufacturers are testing their autonomous vehicle technologies on battery electric vehicles. A positive customer perception, advancement in technology, and intervention from the government are focusing the attention on Battery Electric Vehicles.

These LiDAR technologies are generally used on bumper and grills location. A need for a better field view without any effect on the appearance of the vehicles is leading the demand for this segment.

North America dominated the market for automotive LiDAR with a 53.9% share in 2019. The mandatory regulations by the government for the installation of safety technologies and the high rate of adoption of advanced technologies will drive the demand of the market.

Key participants include Delphi Automotive PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., First Sensor AG, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Quanergy System Inc., Leddartech Inc., and Innoviz Technologies Ltd., among others.



All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors.



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Image Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

2D Image Type

3D-Image Type



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solid-State LiDAR

Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ICE

HEV

PHEV

Battery Electric



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Autonomous Vehicle

Semi-autonomous vehicle



Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bumper & Grill

Headlight & Taillight

Roofs & Upper Pillars

Others (Windscreen, Rear View Mirrors)



Important the study on the Automotive LiDAR market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market.



